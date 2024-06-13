Airlines

American Airlines flight attendants are picketing at airports before a potential strike

A new union contract could get them their first raise since 2019

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
American Airlines flight attendants at a May 2024 picket
American Airlines flight attendants at a May 2024 picket
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)
In This Story
AAL+2.94%

Flight attendants for American Airlines are picketing Thursday at several airports across the United States and in Guam to raise pressure on the airline’s management to finish negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement and avert a strike. The demonstrations, part of a wider day of action for members of their union, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, will take place at many major airports, including LaGuardia Airport in New York City, Los Angeles International Airport, and Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Suggested Reading

The Fed keeps interest rates steady, but will sell some of its assets more slowly
Costco follows Walmart's lead, pressuring China suppliers to absorb U.S. tariffs
Even foreign pharma companies are ditching DEI to fall in line with the US
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The Fed keeps interest rates steady, but will sell some of its assets more slowly
Costco follows Walmart's lead, pressuring China suppliers to absorb U.S. tariffs
Even foreign pharma companies are ditching DEI to fall in line with the US
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“American Airlines Flight Attendants are demanding a contract recognizing their sacrifices, addressing the current economic environment, and retroactively compensating them for management delays in negotiations,” the APFA said in a statement accompanying the announcement. Flight attendants for American were at 15 of the 30 airports where demonstrations were taking place.

Advertisement

Related Content

American Airline pilots successfully negotiated a 46% pay raise
Another set of American Airlines flight attendants are weighing a strike

Related Content

American Airline pilots successfully negotiated a 46% pay raise
Another set of American Airlines flight attendants are weighing a strike

Representatives for the AFPA’s American Airlines members, who have not received a collective raise since 2019, are in Washington, D.C. this week to attend federal government-mediated bargaining sessions with representatives from American Airlines. If those negotiations fail to produce an agreement, the flight attendants could soon go on strike.

Advertisement

“Together, in the height of summer travel season, Flight Attendants will show management and the flying public their unity in the fight to raise the standards for our careers,” the union said. “No matter what uniform we wear, we’ve earned the long-term security, benefits, flexibility, dignity, and respect that come with a strong contract. It’s time for airline management to pay up and get this done.”

Advertisement

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the number of airports where American Airlines flight attendants would be picketing.