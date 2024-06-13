American Airlines flight attendants are picketing at airports before a potential strike

In This Story AAL +2.94%

Flight attendants for American Airlines are picketing Thursday at several airports across the United States and in Guam to raise pressure on the airline’s management to finish negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement and avert a strike. The demonstrations, part of a wider day of action for members of their union, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, will take place at many major airports, including LaGuardia Airport in New York City, Los Angeles International Airport, and Chicago O’Hare International Airport.



“American Airlines Flight Attendants are demanding a contract recognizing their sacrifices, addressing the current economic environment, and retroactively compensating them for management delays in negotiations,” the APFA said in a statement accompanying the announcement. Flight attendants for American were at 15 of the 30 airports where demonstrations were taking place.

Representatives for the AFPA’s American Airlines members, who have not received a collective raise since 2019, are in Washington, D.C. this week to attend federal government-mediated bargaining sessions with representatives from American Airlines. If those negotiations fail to produce an agreement, the flight attendants could soon go on strike.

“Together, in the height of summer travel season, Flight Attendants will show management and the flying public their unity in the fight to raise the standards for our careers,” the union said. “No matter what uniform we wear, we’ve earned the long-term security, benefits, flexibility, dignity, and respect that come with a strong contract. It’s time for airline management to pay up and get this done.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the number of airports where American Airlines flight attendants would be picketing.