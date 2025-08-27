American Eagle announced a new collaboration with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the day after Taylor Swift shared news of her engagement to the football star, sending the retailer’s stock soaring.

Shares jumped more than 8% Wednesday as of 1:50 p.m. Eastern.

American Eagle shared news of its limited edition line — AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce — in a statement Wednesday one day after Swift shared news of their engagement in a post on Instagram Tuesday.

With a caption that read “your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift’s post garnered more than 30 million likes in a day.

Not only did Swift and Kelce’s engagement help American Eagle’s stock pop, but other retailers gained some market momentum from the announcement, too.

Signet Jewelers’ stock jumped about 3% Tuesday following Swift’s post as fans detected what style ring the pop singer was sporting, CNBC reported. The jeweler's stock is up more than 4% Wednesday as of 1:50 p.m. Eastern.

Ralph Lauren also saw some market gain Tuesday thanks to the newly engaged couple apparently wearing some of the retailer’s clothes in their engagement photos, the outlet added.

American Eagle’s collaboration with Kelce comes about a month after its controversial ad campaign with actress Sydney Sweeney.

The retailer’s “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” campaign at first sent its stock soaring 20%, but after facing public backlash for what critics say was a marketing misstep that promoted eugenics, "white supremacy," and "Nazi propaganda,” its store traffic dropped.

The ad that sparked the backlash shows Sweeney in head-to-toe denim. "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring,” the actress says in the video. “Often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue."

The video has since been removed from the company’s social media accounts.

American Eagle said its collaboration with Kelce “merges fashion, sports and culture — pairing the #1 jeans brand for Gen Z with one of the most recognizable faces in football and entertainment.”

The limited edition line is being released in two drops on Wednesday and Sept. 24 with more than 90 pieces.

— Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins contributed to this article.