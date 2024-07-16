American Express is opening one of its fancy Centurion lounges in a new airport

In This Story AXP +0.27%

American Express announced Tuesday that it will be bringing one of its high-end Centurion airport lounges to a new location. The credit card company is opening a new edition of the franchise at Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday.

“The Centurion Lounge is one of our Card Members’ favorite travel benefits, and the new location at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport offers Card Members the premium amenities they love in an airport they frequently travel through,” said Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel, in a statement accompanying the news.

Reagan is the country’s 24th-largest airport by passenger enplanements according to the Department of Transportation. It will be home to the 15th Centurion lounge that AmEx is opening in the U.S.

The lounge is a feature only available to holders of the company’s Platinum or Centurion cards. The Centurion is the so-called “black” card.

This one will have a menu curated by three award-winning chefs, the usual benefits like a meeting room and a shower suite, plus an art collection that includes a ceiling sculpture featuring 260 lanterns in the shape of D.C.’s original boundaries.

Facilitating access to fancy amenities and luxury experiences is a big part of how American Express markets itself to its cardholders, which explains why it just spent $400 million to acquire the restaurant reservation management company Tock last month. At an aviation conference hosted by the Skift last year, AmEx executive Manisha Jain said that the Centurion lounges have become an increasingly important signpost in the 10 years that they’ve been open.

“We always hear from our customers that they arrive early if there’s going to be a Centurion Lounge there,” she said.