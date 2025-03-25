AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (ANTX) reports earnings

In This Story ANTX -0.33%

AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (ANTX-0.33% ) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know CC Share Subtitles Off

English Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know

The report details the company's focus on developing novel small molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform, with a pipeline targeting Chagas disease, non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, and melioidosis.

AN2's lead candidate, epetraborole, is being studied as a potential treatment for NTM lung disease. The Phase 2 part of the EBO-301 study showed a higher PRO-based clinical response rate in the epetraborole arm compared to placebo, although sputum culture conversion rates were similar.

Advertisement

The company plans to release top-line Phase 3 data in the second quarter of 2025. If consistent with Phase 2 findings, AN2 intends to discuss potential registrational pathways with the FDA.

Advertisement

AN2 is also exploring epetraborole for acute melioidosis, with a Phase 2 proof of concept study planned for the second half of 2025.

Advertisement

The company reported a net loss of $51.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $64.7 million in 2023. As of December 31, 2024, AN2 had cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaling $88.6 million.

AN2 anticipates that its available cash will be sufficient to fund operations through at least the next 12 months. The company expects to incur additional losses as it advances its product candidates through clinical development.

Advertisement

During 2024, AN2 announced a reduction of approximately 50% of its workforce to extend its operating capital following the termination of the EBO-301 study.

The company continues to seek additional funding and may rely on public or private equity or debt financings to support its operations.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the AN2 Therapeutics Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 25, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.