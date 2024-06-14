Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
Tech & Innovation

Apple's AI moment, Nvidia's stock split, and Elon Musk looks to Mars: Tech news roundup

Plus, how Microsoft's and Apple's AI moves could boost Google

By
Laura Bratton
Image for article titled Apple&#39;s AI moment, Nvidia&#39;s stock split, and Elon Musk looks to Mars: Tech news roundup
Graphic: Images: Justin Sullivan, Ann Wang, Apu Gomes, SpaceX/Handout

Apple hosted its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, finally unveiling its long-awaited AI strategy. Investors cheered the news, boosting Apple stock to an all-time high that pushed its market capitalization past Microsoft’s for the first time in five months.

Analyst Dan Ives from Wedbush said the next year will feature AI giants Microsoft and Nvidia racing Apple to a $4 trillion market cap.

Oh, and Elon Musk said his spaceship is headed to Mars. Check out Quartz’s weekly roundup of tech news.

Apple WWDC: Apple reveals ‘Apple Intelligence’ and ChatGPT for iPhones

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks before the start of the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is a chance for Apple executives to pretend they’re rockstars. This year is no different.

Nvidia stock is trading for the first time after its big stock split. Here’s what to know

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s AI moment, Nvidia&#39;s stock split, and Elon Musk looks to Mars: Tech news roundup
Photo: Ann Wang (Reuters)

Nvidia stock began trading for the first time following a 10-for-1 share split on Monday morning. The AI chipmaker’s shares were largely flat after markets opened, at $120 per share, after dropping about 1% in pre-market trading. The stock closed at $1,208.88 per share on Friday, meaning the starting post-split price on Monday would be $120.88.

Elon Musk says he’ll ban Apple products at his companies if ChatGPT is integrated into iPhones

elon musk with his hands put together in front of his face
Photo: Apu Gomes (Getty Images)

Apple finally unveiled its generative artificial intelligence plans involving OpenAI and ChatGPT — and not everyone is happy.

Elon Musk wants SpaceX’s Starship to land on the Moon, Mars — and Uranus

SpaceX’s Starship launches its fourth flight test from the company’s Boca Chica launchpad, designed to eventually send astronauts to the moon and beyond, near Brownsville, Texas, U.S.
Photo: SpaceX/Handout (Reuters)

Starship, a fully reusable megarocket developed by SpaceX, has completed just four live tests and broken the Earth’s atmosphere. But founder Elon Musk is shooting far above that — past the Moon, past Mars, and onto Uranus.

Apple’s AI strategy is good for Google. Here’s why

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s AI moment, Nvidia&#39;s stock split, and Elon Musk looks to Mars: Tech news roundup
Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Apple’s AI strategy will open doors for rivals rather than close them. — Laura Bratton

Microsoft’s AI partnership with OpenAI might end up helping Google, cybersecurity leader says

Todd McKinnon wearing a blue button down and grey suit jacket speaking
Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Microsoft may be leading the generative artificial intelligence race with OpenAI by its side, but the partnership might end up helping Google, a cybersecurity leader said.

Oracle’s stock rally sent Larry Ellison’s net worth soaring by $17 billion

Larry Ellison
Photo: Phillip Faraone/Stringer (Getty Images)

Larry Ellison, co-founder and chief technology officer of Oracle, saw his net worth skyrocket after the software company’s stock reached record highs early this week.

Elon Musk’s X is starting to hide users’ likes

backlit hand holding a phone with the X symbol displayed on the screen
Illustration: Dan Kitwood (Getty Images)

For good or for bad, X is starting to hide users’ likes.

Apple just passed Microsoft as the world’s most valuable company thanks to AI

An Apple store in San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.
Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Apple decided it had enough time standing in the shadows. After five long months of trailing behind Microsoft — and even Nvidia, as of last week — Apple has once again reclaimed its spot as the world’s most valuable company.

Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft will race to $4 trillion market caps this year, analyst says

Apple Worldwide Developers Conference at Apple Park headquarters on June 10, 2024.
Photo: Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance (Getty Images)

Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft will spend the next year racing to hit $4 trillion market capitalizations, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a research note Wednesday.

A big Tesla investor sees robotaxis driving the stock to $2,600 in 5 years

ARK investment Management founder Cathie Wood in 2022.
Photo: Marco Bello (Getty Images)

On the eve of Tesla’s annual meeting — where shareholders will either rebuke or reward CEO Elon Musk — ARK Investment Management is giving a jaw-dropping prediction of where the stock will be in just five years.

Microsoft ‘accepts responsibility’ for cybersecurity failures after Russian and Chinese hacks

Brad Smith wearing a white button down and striped tie with navy suit jacket raising both hands as he speaks at a microphone
Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

Microsoft has been the target of major cyberattack campaigns over the last year, and now it’s accepting responsibility for its failures to prevent the hacks.

