Apple's AI moment, Nvidia's stock split, and Elon Musk looks to Mars: Tech news roundup

Apple hosted its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, finally unveiling its long-awaited AI strategy. Investors cheered the news, boosting Apple stock to an all-time high that pushed its market capitalization past Microsoft’s for the first time in five months.

Analyst Dan Ives from Wedbush said the next year will feature AI giants Microsoft and Nvidia racing Apple to a $4 trillion market cap.

Oh, and Elon Musk said his spaceship is headed to Mars. Check out Quartz’s weekly roundup of tech news.