Apple AirTag tips, a major meteor shower, and the best airports in the world: Lifestyle news roundup

Despite their ever-present controversy, trackers, particularly Apple’s AirTags, have proved helpful over the past three years since their first release. We now see Google entering the fray with its own Find My Device network, and it seems only a matter of time before it makes its own tracker. If you’re cracking open your first AirTag or other tracking widget, there are only a few steps you’ll need to take to set it up on your iPhone.
AirPods have taken the consumer audio industry by storm and successfully entered most households. There’s a chance that most of us (like me) have never tried to look into everything they can do. Let’s look at those hidden features we didn’t know about one of the planet’s most popular pairs of buds.
We haven’t experienced a major meteor shower since the Quadrantids ended in early January, but the annual meteor drought has officially ended with the Lyrids now in action. Here’s what you need to know about this yearly light show and how to watch it.
A large “HELP” sign made out of palm leaves saved the lives of three stranded sailors on a tiny island in the Pacific Ocean for more than a week after members of the U.S. Coast Guard spotted it from the sky. Sometimes you can learn a thing or two from the movies.
These are the best airports in the world according to Skytrax, an “air transport rating organization.” By surveying travelers across more than 570 airports, the ranking tracks satisfaction across categories like check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, and security through to departure at the gate.
Rivian R1T and R1S trucks were allowed access to the previously Tesla-only Supercharger network in mid-March, as Tesla has been slowly allowing more electric vehicles to charge on its North American Charging Standard plugs with an adapter. A new Rivian owner was given something of a chilly reception when stopping for a top up at a California Tesla station while on a road trip. An “older gentleman” in a Model Y pulled up and went full Karen mode on the Rivian driver, going so far as calling the police on them for, um, trespassing, I guess?
In October 2022, an extremely bright flash caught the attention of the Gemini South telescope in Chile. It was quickly determined to be the brightest ever seen, hence its nickname: the Brightest Of All Time (the BOAT).
Three needs are famously fundamental to survival: food, water, and shelter. According to new research, ancient humans had at least two of those three needs met by a nearly mile-long lava tube about 77 miles (125 kilometers) north of Medina, Saudi Arabia, for at least 7,000 years.
Much of the ocean’s life remains a mystery to us, but an international team of scientists has just filled in a few blanks after a 40-day expedition to the Salas y Gómez Ridge. The ridge is a lengthy corridor filled with over 100 underwater mountains that extends from Chile to Rapa Nui, more commonly known as Easter Island.
French luxury giant LVMH reported earnings Tuesday. Sales in the first quarter were down slightly from the same time last year.
But the biggest drop came from the company’s “wines and spirits” division, where revenue was 16% lower. It singled out dour champagne sales, “reflecting the normalization of post-Covid demand,” it said in a release accompanying the results.