Apple AirTag tips, a major meteor shower, and the best airports in the world: Lifestyle news roundup

Lifestyle

Apple AirTag tips, a major meteor shower, and the best airports in the world: Lifestyle news roundup

Plus, champagne sales are down because people aren’t partying like they used to

Image for article titled Apple AirTag tips, a major meteor shower, and the best airports in the world: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo, Andrew Liszewski / Gizmodo, NASA/JSC/D. Pettit, U.S. Coast Guard, Timm Schamberger (Getty Images), Green Arabia Project, ROV SuBastian/Schmidt Ocean Institute under CC BY-NC-SA, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon (Getty Images), Image: Rivian, Illustration: Aaron M. Geller / Northwestern / CIERA / IT Research Computing and Data Services
Apple AirTags can do more than find your keys. Here are some tips

Apple AirTags can do more than find your keys. Here are some tips

An AirTag held up by two fingers, scuffed and marred by use.
AirTag batteries last up to one year, though you can replace the battery rather than the whole AirTag.
Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

Despite their ever-present controversy, trackers, particularly Apple’s AirTags, have proved helpful over the past three years since their first release. We now see Google entering the fray with its own Find My Device network, and it seems only a matter of time before it makes its own tracker. If you’re cracking open your first AirTag or other tracking widget, there are only a few steps you’ll need to take to set it up on your iPhone.

Read More

AirPods have a ton of hidden features you might not know about

AirPods have a ton of hidden features you might not know about

a photo of a person wearing the airpods pro 2nd gen
Photo: Andrew Liszewski / Gizmodo

AirPods have taken the consumer audio industry by storm and successfully entered most households. There’s a chance that most of us (like me) have never tried to look into everything they can do. Let’s look at those hidden features we didn’t know about one of the planet’s most popular pairs of buds.

Read More

A major meteor shower peaks this weekend. Here's how to watch

A major meteor shower peaks this weekend. Here’s how to watch

The Lyrids meteor shower, as viewed from the International Space Station in 2012.
The Lyrids meteor shower, as viewed from the International Space Station in 2012.
Photo: NASA/JSC/D. Pettit

We haven’t experienced a major meteor shower since the Quadrantids ended in early January, but the annual meteor drought has officially ended with the Lyrids now in action. Here’s what you need to know about this yearly light show and how to watch it.

Read More

Stranded sailors wrote 'HELP' on the beach of a remote island and it actually got them rescued

Stranded sailors wrote ‘HELP’ on the beach of a remote island and it actually got them rescued

The crew of a Hawaii-based HC-130J Hercules aircraft makes contact with three mariners stranded on Pikelot Atoll, Yap State, Federated States of Micronesia, after dropping them a radio on April 8, 2024.
Photo: U.S. Coast Guard

A large “HELP” sign made out of palm leaves saved the lives of three stranded sailors on a tiny island in the Pacific Ocean for more than a week after members of the U.S. Coast Guard spotted it from the sky. Sometimes you can learn a thing or two from the movies.

Read More

The 20 best airports in the world

The 20 best airports in the world

A toy airplane
A toy airplane
Photo: Timm Schamberger (Getty Images)

These are the best airports in the world according to Skytrax, an “air transport rating organization.” By surveying travelers across more than 570 airports, the ranking tracks satisfaction across categories like check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, and security through to departure at the gate.

Read More

Of course a Tesla fan called the police on a Rivian driver who dared to use a Supercharger station

Of course a Tesla fan called the police on a Rivian driver who dared to use a Supercharger station

Rivian R1T charging at a Tesla Supercharger station
Image: Rivian

Rivian R1T and R1S trucks were allowed access to the previously Tesla-only Supercharger network in mid-March, as Tesla has been slowly allowing more electric vehicles to charge on its North American Charging Standard plugs with an adapter. A new Rivian owner was given something of a chilly reception when stopping for a top up at a California Tesla station while on a road trip. An “older gentleman” in a Model Y pulled up and went full Karen mode on the Rivian driver, going so far as calling the police on them for, um, trespassing, I guess?

Read More

Where do gold and platinum come from? The mystery deepens after a huge cosmic explosion

Where do gold and platinum come from? The mystery deepens after a huge cosmic explosion

An artist's visualization of the BOAT, consisting of jets from a central black hole and the surrounding remains of a star going supernova.
An artist’s visualization of the BOAT, consisting of jets from a central black hole and the surrounding remains of a star going supernova.
Illustration: Aaron M. Geller / Northwestern / CIERA / IT Research Computing and Data Services

In October 2022, an extremely bright flash caught the attention of the Gemini South telescope in Chile. It was quickly determined to be the brightest ever seen, hence its nickname: the Brightest Of All Time (the BOAT).

Read More

Check out this lava tube where humans sheltered for thousands of years

Check out this lava tube where humans sheltered for thousands of years

The mouth of the Umm Jirsan lava tube.
The mouth of the Umm Jirsan lava tube.
Photo: Green Arabia Project

Three needs are famously fundamental to survival: food, water, and shelter. According to new research, ancient humans had at least two of those three needs met by a nearly mile-long lava tube about 77 miles (125 kilometers) north of Medina, Saudi Arabia, for at least 7,000 years.

Read More

Check out all this cool deep-sea life discovered in the South Pacific

Check out all this cool deep-sea life discovered in the South Pacific

A member of the Chaunax genus, a group of anglerfish commonly known as sea toads.
A member of the Chaunax genus, a group of anglerfish commonly known as sea toads.
Photo: ROV SuBastian/Schmidt Ocean Institute under CC BY-NC-SA

Much of the ocean’s life remains a mystery to us, but an international team of scientists has just filled in a few blanks after a 40-day expedition to the Salas y Gómez Ridge. The ridge is a lengthy corridor filled with over 100 underwater mountains that extends from Chile to Rapa Nui, more commonly known as Easter Island.

Read More

LVMH says champagne sales are down because people aren't partying like they used to

LVMH says champagne sales are down because people aren’t partying like they used to

Bottles of Moët & Chandon champagne
Bottles of Moët & Chandon champagne
Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon (Getty Images)

French luxury giant LVMH reported earnings Tuesday. Sales in the first quarter were down slightly from the same time last year.

But the biggest drop came from the company’s “wines and spirits” division, where revenue was 16% lower. It singled out dour champagne sales, “reflecting the normalization of post-Covid demand,” it said in a release accompanying the results.

Read More

