Lifestyle

LVMH says champagne sales are down because people aren't partying like they used to

The luxury giant attributes the retrenchment to "normalization of post-Covid demand"

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Bottles of Moët & Chandon champagne
Bottles of Moët & Chandon champagne
Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon (Getty Images)

French luxury giant LVMH reported earnings Tuesday. Sales in the first quarter were down slightly from the same time last year.

Suggested Reading

The 10 most valuable brands in the world
Elon Musk's DOGE mandate is updating software and firing federal workers
Crypto could become 'just another form of payment' under Trump, Bank of America CEO says
Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The 10 most valuable brands in the world
Elon Musk's DOGE mandate is updating software and firing federal workers
Crypto could become 'just another form of payment' under Trump, Bank of America CEO says
Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

But the biggest drop came from the company’s “wines and spirits” division, where revenue was 16% lower. It singled out dour champagne sales, “reflecting the normalization of post-Covid demand,” it said in a release accompanying the results.

Advertisement

Related Content

Paris is trying to get its Olympics LVMH-branded
Bernant Arnault is falling down the rankings of the world's richest people

Related Content

Paris is trying to get its Olympics LVMH-branded
Bernant Arnault is falling down the rankings of the world's richest people

This story will be updated.