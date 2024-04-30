Lifestyle

Apple's new Beats headphones are here and they're a lot cheaper than AirPods

Apple announced two new offerings to its Beats line of headphones and earbuds.

By
Florence Ion / Gizmodo
A photo of the new Beats offerings
Image: Beats / Apple

Apple announced two new offerings to its Beats line of headphones and earbuds. The Beats Solo Buds are a pair of true wireless earphones that promise up to 18 hours of battery life, while the Beats Solo 4 is an upgrade for those looking to swap their current over-the-ear cans for something new. Both devices are more affordable than the three tiers of AirPods. They’re lighter and smaller, as well.

The Beats Solo Buds cost $80 and come in four colors: black, gray, purple, and a nostalgic-seeming transparent red. The buds have touch controls on the outside and can pair with Android and iOS devices. The Beats Solo Buds case charges via USB-C, and Apple says it’s one of the smallest cases it has ever made.

Rhe Beats Solo Buds come with Spatial Audio and a “custom-built acoustic architecture.” They’re purported to be more comfortable to wear than their predecessors, with four different ear tips included in the box. But they don’t have active noise cancellation (ANC), which is likely why these buds can get so much life in one charge. The Solo Buds are compatible with Apple’s Find My and Android’s Find My Device.

Apple mentions in the fine print that the 18-hour battery promise comes from testing the Beats Solo Buds with the iPhone 15 Pro. We’ll see if the promise extends to Android devices. The Solo Buds will be available in June.

If you don’t like buds, the Beats Solo 4 is a set of over-the-ear plushy headphones. Apple says the pair offer an “ultralight design” weighing around 7 ounces—for comparison, the AirPods Max weigh twice as much.

The Beats Solo 4 can be connected to a device in several ways: Bluetooth, USB-C, or a 3.5mm audio jack, an excellent option for saving battery life. The headphones claim up to 50 hours of battery on a charge. They cost $200 and will start to ship on May 2.

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.