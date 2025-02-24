Apple commits $500 billion to U.S. expansion

Apple Inc. (AAPL+0.99% ) has announced a significant investment of $500 billion in the United States, aimed at bolstering American manufacturing and innovation. This move is part of Apple’s broader strategy to expand its footprint in the U.S. and support domestic technological advancements. “We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement, according to CNBC​.

Apple’s $500 billion bet on America: AI, factories, and thousands of jobs CC Share Subtitles Off

English Apple’s $500 billion bet on America: AI, factories, and thousands of jobs

The investment will include the establishment of an educational academy in Michigan, focusing on manufacturing skills, and an increase in Apple’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund. “From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund, to building advanced technology in Texas, we’re thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing,” Cook added, as reported by CBS News​.

Apple’s commitment comes at a time when the U.S. is seeking to strengthen its manufacturing sector and reduce reliance on foreign production. The company’s plans include the construction of a new AI server factory in Texas, which is expected to create numerous jobs and contribute to the local economy, according to CNBC (CMCSA+0.26% ) ​.

Advertisement

Apple’s investment is seen as a strategic move to enhance its manufacturing capabilities within the U.S., potentially reducing the impact of global supply chain disruptions.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.