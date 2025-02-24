News

Apple commits $500 billion to U.S. expansion

Apple plans to boost U.S. manufacturing and innovation with major investment

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
Apple Inc. (AAPL+0.99%) has announced a significant investment of $500 billion in the United States, aimed at bolstering American manufacturing and innovation. This move is part of Apple’s broader strategy to expand its footprint in the U.S. and support domestic technological advancements. “We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement, according to CNBC​.

The investment will include the establishment of an educational academy in Michigan, focusing on manufacturing skills, and an increase in Apple’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund. “From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund, to building advanced technology in Texas, we’re thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing,” Cook added, as reported by CBS News​.

Apple’s commitment comes at a time when the U.S. is seeking to strengthen its manufacturing sector and reduce reliance on foreign production. The company’s plans include the construction of a new AI server factory in Texas, which is expected to create numerous jobs and contribute to the local economy, according to CNBC (CMCSA+0.26%)​.

Apple might start making iPhones in Indonesia, CEO Tim Cook says
Apple is caught in Trump's trade war crossfire

Apple’s investment is seen as a strategic move to enhance its manufacturing capabilities within the U.S., potentially reducing the impact of global supply chain disruptions.

