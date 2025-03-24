News

Apple is investing another $99 million in renewable energy in China

New fund is part of the company's plan to move to 100% renewable energy supply by 2030

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
upward view of Apple logo on a glass ceiling, taller office buildings can be seen rising above through the glass
An Apple Store on June 17, 2015 on Fifth Avenue in New York City.
Photo: Eric Thayer (Getty Images)
In This Story
AAPL+0.40%

Apple (AAPL+0.40%) announced a new investment fund in China that will support its plans to transition to a 100% renewable energy supply chain by the end of the decade.

Suggested Reading

BYD's stock jumps on better-than-expected earnings
Target’s DEI pullback and tariff threats hurt sales. Now employee bonuses are being slashed
See inside John Goodman’s $5.5 million New Orleans mansion
Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

BYD's stock jumps on better-than-expected earnings
Target’s DEI pullback and tariff threats hurt sales. Now employee bonuses are being slashed
See inside John Goodman’s $5.5 million New Orleans mansion
Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The company said it’s committed up to 720 million yuan ($99.3 million) for the second phase of its China Clean Energy Fund, which it first announced in 2018 with the aim of connecting Chinese suppliers with renewable energy sources. The initial commitment aimed for almost $300 million of joint investment between Apple and Chinese suppliers over four years.

Advertisement

Related Content

Climate activists are enraged that African leaders want to invest in fossil fuels
More than 30% of the world's electricity is now coming from renewable energy

Related Content

Climate activists are enraged that African leaders want to invest in fossil fuels
More than 30% of the world's electricity is now coming from renewable energy

The first fund “has exceeded its stated goal” by building more than 1 gigawatt of wind and solar projects in 14 Chinese provinces, Apple said. With the new investment, Apple said the Energy Fund plans to add about 550,000 megawatt-hours of wind and solar capacity annually.

Advertisement

“Our suppliers in China are driving world-class advances in smart and green manufacturing,” Apple COO Jeff Williams said in a statement. “We’re proud to deepen our collaboration with suppliers across China to drive innovation, opportunity and progress for our shared planet.”

Advertisement

The new fund, managed by British asset management firm Schroders, is another way for Apple’s suppliers and other Chinese companies to commit to renewable energy, “while also aiming to generate financial returns for investors,” the company said.

The second China Clean Energy Fund will support the company’s mission to reach carbon neutrality through its supply chain and product lifecycle, Apple said, adding that about two-thirds of its production in China currently relies on renewable energy.

Advertisement

Separately, Apple said in February that it plans to invest $500 billion over the next four years to support domestic manufacturing and artificial intelligence development in the U.S.