How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Tumbling stocks, recession fears, and a retail surge: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Tumbling stocks, recession fears, and a retail surge: Markets news roundup

Plus Fed Chair Jerome Powell says tariffs are most likely going to fuel more inflation

Image for article titled Tumbling stocks, recession fears, and a retail surge: Markets news roundup
Photo: Adam Gray (Getty Images), Adam Gray (Getty Images), Stephen Maturen (Getty Images), Kimberly White (Getty Images), Sarah Silbiger (Getty Images), Spencer Platt (Getty Images), Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), Kevin Frayer (Getty Images), Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)
Hedge funds are dumping stocks — just as mom-and-pop investors rush in

Image for article titled Tumbling stocks, recession fears, and a retail surge: Markets news roundup
Photo: Adam Gray (Getty Images)

As markets swing wildly on tariff headlines and economic uncertainty, a curious split is emerging: Retail investors are diving in, while institutional players are stepping back. Even as big banks report blowout trading revenue, the underlying behavior suggests churn — not conviction.

UnitedHealth stock plunges 20% on a shock forecast cut — and cracks the Dow wide open

Image for article titled Tumbling stocks, recession fears, and a retail surge: Markets news roundup
Photo: Stephen Maturen (Getty Images)

UnitedHealth (UNH) shocked investors Thursday by cutting its 2025 profit forecast — and offering a sobering diagnosis: Older Americans are using more healthcare than expected, and the government is paying less to cover it.

Ray Dalio is worried about ‘something worse than a recession’

Image for article titled Tumbling stocks, recession fears, and a retail surge: Markets news roundup
Photo: Kimberly White (Getty Images)

Ray Dalio, the billionaire hedge fund manager of Bridgewater Associates, said over the weekend that he’s worried about “something worse than a recession” because of President Donald Trump’s trade war.

A Fed official calls inflation from tariffs ‘transitory’ — and invokes the ‘Tush Push’ football play

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller
Photo: Sarah Silbiger (Getty Images)

A top Federal Reserve official said Monday that the impact of President Donald Trump’s trade war on prices would be “transitory,” echoing a term that central bankers and Biden administration officials used often as inflation soared in the aftermath of the pandemic.

More and more CEOs are expecting a recession as tariffs rattle the economy

Image for article titled Tumbling stocks, recession fears, and a retail surge: Markets news roundup
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Fears of a recession are looming larger among some of the country’s top businesspeople. In fact, according to a recent survey, more than 60% of CEOs expect a U.S. recession in the impending future — as the country deals with trade wars, tariff fallout, wild swings in the global markets, and more.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell says tariffs are ‘highly likely’ to fuel more inflation

Image for article titled Tumbling stocks, recession fears, and a retail surge: Markets news roundup
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he expects President Donald Trump’s tariffs to lead to further inflation.

Powell made the comments during an event hosted by the Economic Club of Chicago, where he spoke about the state of the U.S. economy.

“Tariffs are highly likely to generate at least a temporary rise in inflation,” he said. “The inflationary effects could also be more persistent. Avoiding that outcome will depend on the size of the effects, on how long it takes for them to pass through fully to prices, and, ultimately, on keeping longer-term inflation expectations well-anchored.”

Retail sales surged in March as shoppers rushed to beat the clock on Trump’s tariffs

Image for article titled Tumbling stocks, recession fears, and a retail surge: Markets news roundup
Photo: Kevin Frayer (Getty Images)

Buyer beware? Retail sales last month surged to their highest levels in two years as shoppers went on a spending spree to try to beat the clock on President Donald Trump’s tariffs. But the numbers suggest worry about the future of the U.S. economy, not positivity.

Americans’ view of the economy is bad and getting worse

Americans’ view of the economy is bad and getting worse

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell leaves after delivering remarks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting at the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C.
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

American consumers are growing increasingly worried about the economy, according to a Fed survey released Monday.

Sentiments around unemployment, job loss, and earnings growth all declined month-over-month, data from the central bank’s March 2025 Survey of Customer Expectations shows. Expectations around the stock market reached the lowest level since June 2022.

Apple stock pops 5% as investors bet the tariff exemptions are real

Image for article titled Tumbling stocks, recession fears, and a retail surge: Markets news roundup
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Apple (AAPL) stock surged 4.5% in Monday afternoon trading after U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced a temporary exemption for smartphones, laptops, and other electronics from President Donald Trump’s newly imposed 145% reciprocal tariffs on Chinese goods.

