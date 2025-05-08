Apple might bench its own artificial intelligence technology and instead use either Anthropic or OpenAI’s tech to power a Siri update due next year, according to a Bloomberg report.

Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, the news outlet reports that Apple has asked both Anthropic and OpenAI to start training versions of their respective models, Claude and ChatGPT, to test for its voice assistant. Apple hasn’t reached a decision yet, according to Bloomberg.

The iPhone maker is reportedly still developing a project — known as LLM Siri — that would use in-house intelligence models.

Apple, Anthropic, and OpenAI declined Bloomberg’s requests for comment.

In March, Apple confirmed its most-anticipated AI features — particularly enhancements to Siri — would be delayed until “the coming year.” These postponed capabilities, including Siri’s ability to factor in personal context across apps and perform complex actions, were prominently featured in TV commercials that Apple has since pulled.

This AI stumble is particularly problematic as competitors such as Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI continue advancing their artificial intelligence offerings. For a company that has positioned itself as an innovation leader, falling behind in what many consider the next technological revolution threatens to undermine Apple’s premium-brand position. This new report fuels that apparent threat.

In June, Apple unveiled its Foundation Models framework at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. This framework gives third-party developers direct access to the on-device large language models that power Apple Intelligence. It enables developers to build AI features that run entirely offline. Bloomberg reports that this framework currently powers the majority of Apple's AI features.

Apple’s bet on taking a “thoughtful” approach to AI — emphasizing privacy and on-device processing over raw capability — may pan out the long term. But tech cycles move fast, and the company risks ceding significant ground to competitors who are shipping powerful AI features today, not in 2026 or beyond.

Apple has also delayed its AI health service and revamped Health app to late 2026.

—Jackie Snow contributed to this article.