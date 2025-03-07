A.I.

Apple is delaying Siri’s AI upgrade

Apple watchers expected a big Siri launch this spring. It's now due "in the coming year"

By
Ece Yildirim
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Apple is delaying Siri’s AI upgrade
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
In This Story
AAPL+1.22%AMZN-1.15%

Apple (AAPL+1.22%) is delaying a much-anticipated AI upgrade of its voice assistant Siri.

Suggested Reading

The Fed will wait for trade war fallout before cutting interest rates, Jerome Powell says
The top 6 gadget reveals of MWC 2025 that got the internet buzzing
The Dow swings wildly as Trump tariffs fuel the stock market's worst week in 2 years
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The Fed will wait for trade war fallout before cutting interest rates, Jerome Powell says
The top 6 gadget reveals of MWC 2025 that got the internet buzzing
The Dow swings wildly as Trump tariffs fuel the stock market's worst week in 2 years
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Reports about a new Siri — one that’s based on advanced large language models — first emerged last year, teasing enhancements such as fluid conversations and the ability to carry out complex requests, like performing actions across several apps.

Advertisement

Related Content

Apple WWDC AI live updates: Apple reveals 'Apple Intelligence' and ChatGPT for iPhones
Apple blocked Epic Games from the App Store after the CEO's mean tweet

Related Content

Apple WWDC AI live updates: Apple reveals 'Apple Intelligence' and ChatGPT for iPhones
Apple blocked Epic Games from the App Store after the CEO's mean tweet

Although an arrival date for the so-called “LLM Siri” upgrade was never publicly set, reports said Apple planned to unveil the new Siri in the iOS 18.4 upgrade sometime in April.

Advertisement

However, Apple now expects to release its AI-infused Siri “in the coming year,” according to Bloomberg. Apple didn’t immediately respond to Quartz’s request for comment on the matter, but the company told Bloomberg that its update is “going to take us longer than we thought.”

Advertisement

Apple is working on integrating advanced AI technology into its products as part of its Apple Intelligence initiative, which the company introduced last June at its annual developer conference, WWDC.

Some say the tech giant is lagging in scaling its AI capabilities, falling behind industry rivals such as OpenAI and Amazon (AMZN-1.15%), the latter of which announced an AI-enhanced version of its personal assistant Alexa last month.

Advertisement

But some analysts believe this is entirely “on-brand” when it comes to Apple’s approach to new technology. After all, Apple was not the first company to make smartphones or smartwatches, but ultimately iPhones and Apple Watches became dominant products in their respective markets.