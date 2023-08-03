Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!Shop
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Tech & Innovation
Like and subscribe

Apple now has 1 billion paying subscribers

The tech giant isn't just selling iPhones anymore—it's banking on subscriptions to its streaming and cloud storage services.

By
Scott Nover
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
An eyeball with the Apple logo in it
Apple is becoming a subscription company
Photo: Bruno Vincent (Getty Images)

Apple announced that it now has 1 billion paying subscribers to its services and that revenue from these sales has reached an all-time high.

Watch
Ben Emons Part 2: The Fed, Apple shares
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
'I saw these knuckleheads getting rich and I got FOMO' | Ben McKenzie on crypto fraud
5 hours ago
What to look for in small-cap stocks?
Tuesday 3:36PM

In its third-quarter financial results, reported after the stock market closed on Aug. 3, Apple reported $21 billion in net sales for its services category out of $81 billion in total net sales, meaning that these subscriptions now account for a quarter of the Cupertino, California-based technology company’s total sales.

Advertisement

Apple separates “services” from its “products,” a category that includes iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches. Apple’s services includes subscriptions to the Apple TV+ and Apple Music streaming services, iCloud cloud storage subscriptions, and Apple’s cut of mobile app developer subscriptions through the App Store.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The company doesn’t consistently report its total number of subscribers, but did so one year ago when it announced 860 million subscriptions—meaning it added 140 million in a single year. Software, cloud, and streaming services have been an increasingly important money makers for Apple, known primarily for its hardware.

Apple’s services revenue have thus nearly tripled as a share of total net sales since the first quarter of 2018 when it accounted for just over 10%. Now, subscriptions bring in about 26% of Apple’s total dollars.