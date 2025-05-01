Apple tops Wall Street expectations in quarterly earnings

In This Story AAPL -0.39%

Fiscal second-quarter earnings show that the Apple (AAPL-0.39% ) is as shiny as ever.

Thursday after the bell, the company reported $95.4 billion in revenue, up 5% year over year, and quarterly diluted earnings per share of $1.65, up 8% year over year, fueled by sound fundamentals, its services segment, and sustained demand for its products, even as geopolitics threaten its supply-chain wizardry.

Analysts had expected yet another quarter of reliable, if unspectacular, growth — earnings per share of $1.60 on revenue of $94.2 billion. Thursday’s report means the company has outpaced Wall Street’s earnings expectations for five consecutive quarters.

However, Apple barely beat expectations in its services department: iPhone revenue of $46.84 billion (versus $45.84 billion estimated), Mac revenue of $7.95 billion (versus $7.77 billion estimated), and iPad revenue of $6.4 billion (versus $6.20 billion estimated).

In its second-quarter report, Apple didn’t provide clear guidance on how the company plans to navigate the escalating trade tensions but still might on the quarterly earnings call to follow.

President Donald Trump’s tariffs-induced trade war has turned into a structural headwind for Apple’s global operations. The company manufactures about 90% of its iPhones for U.S. sale in China — and they’re subject to steep tariffs, which could get even steeper at the whim of the president. Apple has turned to India to diversify its supply chain.

