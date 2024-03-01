Apple got snubbed by Goldman Sachs and fell behind Microsoft after a turbulent week

Apple was removed from Goldman Sachs’ list of top stocks Friday after a turbulent week. Goldman’s “Conviction List” focuses on stocks that analysts expect to deliver strong returns.



Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month

Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month CC Share Subtitles Off

English Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month

Goldman swapped Apple and pharmaceutical companies Merck and Vertex for biotech giant Amgen, crushed-stone producer Vulcan Materials, and software firm Monday.com.

Advertisement

Apple stock fell as much as 2% following the snub, and its market cap fell behind Microsoft by $314 billion during Friday trading. That’s the largest gain Microsoft has had on Apple since 2003, according to Dow Jones Market Data reviewed by MarketWatch.

Advertisement

Apple has had a rough start to 2024. Even after its first quarter (ended Dec. 31) revenues beat analyst expectations, the tech giant’s stock fell as concerns loomed that it’s losing ground in China, and that demand for its Vision Pro mixed-reality headsets and iPhone 15 won’t hold.

Advertisement

Apple shuttered its electric vehicle project this week just as its Chinese rival Huawei charged ahead. At the same time, some Vision Pro customers reported confusion using Apple’s spacial computing headsets and returned them. Even more customers returned its Finewoven iPhone 15 cases — so many that Amazon even put a warning label on the product.

Apple stock is down almost 7% year-to-date.

Meanwhile, several of its so-called “Magnificent 7” tech rivals are thriving. Microsoft, Nvidia, and Meta have continued their huge stock rallies from last year, and Amazon is up 17% year-to-date.

Advertisement

Apple, Tesla, and Alphabet, on the other hand, have floundered.

Advertisement

Notably, Goldman Sachs still rates Apple stock as a “buy,” and even raised its price target for the shares from $223 to $232 (much higher than the current price of $179 per share).

Mike Ng of Goldman notes that “the market’s focus on slower product revenue growth masks the strength of the Apple ecosystem,” and that its new product innovation and growth in services “more than [offset] cyclical headwinds.” Among its service offerings, Apple recently introduced a dedicated sports app.