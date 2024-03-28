News

An Apple engineer leaked products he didn't like so now Apple is suing him

Apple is suing Andrew Aude for leaking Apple projects he wanted "killed" — and one of them just had to be the Vision Pro

By
Maxwell Zeff / Gizmodo
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled An Apple engineer leaked products he didn&#39;t like so now Apple is suing him
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Apple filed a lawsuit earlier this month against former software engineer Andrew Aude, alleging he leaked info about products he wanted to “kill” to a journalist saved in his phone as “Homeboy.” The secret projects included Apple’s new Journal app and the Vision Pro, first reported by MacRumors Thursday.

Suggested Reading

Microsoft's Copilot gets personal for 50th anniversary
Tariffs could tip the U.S. economy into crisis, according to an economist
Chips mostly dodged Trump’s new tariffs — but that could change soon
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Microsoft's Copilot gets personal for 50th anniversary
Tariffs could tip the U.S. economy into crisis, according to an economist
Chips mostly dodged Trump’s new tariffs — but that could change soon
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The former Apple software engineer shared over 1,400 Signal messages with “Homeboy,” Aude’s secret name for a Wall Street Journal reporter, according to filings. Apple alleges Aude leaked Apple’s journaling app in April 2023 to the Wall Street Journal because he wanted the project “killed.” Aaron Tilley published a WSJ article on the app at that time. Aude also shared “over 10,000 text messages” with a journalist from The Information.

Advertisement

Related Content

Apple earnings are coming. Here's what to expect
Apple could hit a $4 trillion market cap by early 2025

Related Content

Apple earnings are coming. Here's what to expect
Apple could hit a $4 trillion market cap by early 2025

This was all conducted on Aude’s company-issued iPhone. Aude is accused of breaking the company’s confidentiality agreement, and Apple seeks $25,000 in damages.

Advertisement

At one point, Aude referred to his leaking of information as a “necessary evil” and that he eagerly anticipated the “chaos” that would ensue. He hoped his actions would cause a stir before “Apple’s corporate people even woke up.” Apple alleges Aude was malicious and willful in what products he leaked.

Advertisement

Aude also leaked details about the Apple Vision Pro back in Oct. 2020, despite Apple. In Aug. 2021, the software engineer confirmed rumors about a design feature of an unreleased Apple device, noting that it was “one of Apple’s best secret features.”

Aude got caught in Nov. 2023, when a manager asked him if he’d been leaking information to journalists. He denied the accusation and then ran to the bathroom to delete much of his evidence, according to the court filing. A month later, Aude admitted that he leaked tons of information from Apple, and he was fired in December.

Advertisement

Apple claims that all of Aude’s leaks were purposeful and the software engineer still poses a threat to the company, even though he no longer works there. Apple says his history of leaking info and his deep knowledge of company secrets make him an ongoing security risk.

Apple is subject to a lot of leaks, partially because the company has so many secret projects. The company sued and imprisoned a former engineer for stealing Apple’s driverless car technology. In that case, the FBI was forced to get involved to stop a man from fleeing with trade secrets to China.

Advertisement

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.