A.I.

Apple's CEO met with 'the next generation of developers' in DeepSeek's hometown

Apple said it donated $4.1 million to Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Tim Cook speaking with his hands together, a bluish-purple orb is on the screen behind him
Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple headquarters on September 9, 2024 in Cupertino, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
In This Story
AAPL-0.50%WB+0.20%

Apple (AAPL-0.50%) chief executive Tim Cook met with who he called “the new generation of developers” in DeepSeek’s hometown of Hangzhou, China on Wednesday.

Suggested Reading

The 5 best frequent flyer programs for U.S. airlines
Delaware just passed a ‘billionaires bill’ to keep Zuckerberg from following Musk out the door
Dollar Tree is selling Family Dollar to private equity firms for $1 billion
Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The 5 best frequent flyer programs for U.S. airlines
Delaware just passed a ‘billionaires bill’ to keep Zuckerberg from following Musk out the door
Dollar Tree is selling Family Dollar to private equity firms for $1 billion
Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Cook announced the visit and the new Apple Mobile Application Incubation Fund to support developers and entrepreneurs at Hangzhou-based Zhejiang University, in a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo (WB+0.20%).

Advertisement

Related Content

Donald Trump says Tim Cook is a better Apple CEO than Steve Jobs
Apple is caught in Trump's trade war crossfire

Related Content

Donald Trump says Tim Cook is a better Apple CEO than Steve Jobs
Apple is caught in Trump's trade war crossfire

The company said it was donating RMB 30 million, or about $4.1 million, to the university, which counts DeepSeek founder Liang Wengfeng and other major Chinese tech executives as alumni.

Advertisement

Apple and Zhejiang University are establishing the incubator together, which will provide technical training in areas such as app development and product design for up-and-coming developers. The incubator builds on a decade-long partnership between the university and the tech giant on the Mobile App Innovation Competition, which has supported thousands of contestants from universities across China.

Advertisement

“We believe coding is a powerful tool that empowers people to create, communicate and solve problems in entirely new ways,” Cook said in a statement.

Ren Shaobo, party secretary of Zhejiang University, said the school is “very pleased to continue” its partnership with Apple “to cultivate new talents with all-round development of knowledge, ability, quality and personality.”

Advertisement

Cook’s visit to Hangzhou coincides with new U.S. trade restrictions against dozens of Chinese tech firms. The Trump administration added more entities from China and a slew of other countries to the U.S. Entity List on Wednesday, citing national security and foreign policy concerns.

Meanwhile, Apple announced earlier this week that it has committed up to 720 million yuan, or about $99.3 million, for the second phase of its China Clean Energy Fund, which it first announced in 2018 with the aim of connecting Chinese suppliers with renewable energy sources. The initial commitment aimed for almost $300 million of joint investment between Apple and Chinese suppliers over four years.