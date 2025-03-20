Apple is apparently losing $1 billion a year on its TV+ streaming service

Despite hit shows like Ted Lasso and Severance, and even a Best Picture Oscar for CODA in 2022, Apple’s video-streaming service is apparently still bleeding money.

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

The Information reported Thursday, citing two unnamed sources, that Apple is losing more than $1 billion annually on its streaming platform.

Advertisement

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Quartz.

Since launching Apple TV+ (AAPL+0.32% ) in 2019, the company has spent more than $5 billion a year on content, one of the sources said. But last year, Apple cut that budget by about $500 million as CEO Tim Cook and other executives imposed stricter cost controls.

Advertisement

Even as its subscriber base grew to roughly 45 million last year, Apple TV+ remains one of the least-watched streaming services. By comparison, Netflix (NFLX-0.47% ) has more than 300 million subscribers, while Disney+ (DIS-0.57% ) boasts 126 million. And in February, Apple TV+ failed to crack Nielsen’s list of the top 10 most-watched streaming platforms in the U.S.

For context, it was only last year when Disney+ and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max joined Netflix in turning a profit.

Advertisement

It seems like initial losses were always the plan for Apple’s service, as it focused on more expensive and prestige content. A former Apple TV+ employee who reviewed the company’s business plan said it projected losses of $15 billion to $20 billion in its first decade. This follows on reporting from Bloomberg last year that said Apple surpassed $20 billion in content spending during the platform’s first five years.

Still, with an overall net income of $93.7 billion last year, Apple can afford to take a hit for now.