Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) reports earnings

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE-0.44% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the company's focus on developing cancer therapeutics through synthetic lethality, with key programs including the WEE1 inhibitor APR-1051 and the ATR inhibitor ATRN-119.

APR-1051 is undergoing a Phase 1 clinical trial targeting advanced solid tumors with biomarkers that may predict sensitivity to WEE1 inhibition. The trial is currently enrolling its fifth cohort.

ATRN-119 is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having DDR-related gene mutations. The trial is exploring both once-daily and twice-daily dosing schedules.

The company reported a net loss of $13.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, with an accumulated deficit of $321.0 million.

As of December 31, 2024, Aprea had $22.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, with expectations to fund operations into the first quarter of 2026.

Aprea's strategy includes developing clinical-stage product candidates, exploring combination therapy opportunities, and maintaining global development and commercialization rights.

The company faces risks related to its financial position, including the need for substantial additional funding and the uncertainty of future financing.

Aprea's intellectual property portfolio includes issued patents and pending applications related to its DDR inhibitors and p53 reactivators, with efforts to expand its patent estate.

The company acknowledges the competitive landscape in cancer therapeutics, with several other companies developing treatments targeting similar pathways.

Aprea continues to focus on its pipeline, leveraging its discovery platforms and aiming to establish a leadership position in synthetic lethality-based precision oncology.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Aprea Therapeutics Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 25, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.