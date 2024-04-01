How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
It's April Fools' Day and even Corporate America is in on the fun. Here are the 10 best jokes

Business News

It's April Fools' Day and even Corporate America is in on the fun. Here are the 10 best jokes

Featuring Duolingo, Heinz, Oreo, and hot dog flavored sparkling water

By
William Gavin
Image for article titled It&#39;s April Fools&#39; Day and even Corporate America is in on the fun. Here are the 10 best jokes
Image: Carol Yepes (Getty Images)

Although many people love to get their pranks and jokes in on April Fools’ Day, perhaps no one is more ready than corporations — and their social media managers.

For them, April Fools’ Day is a time to drum up publicity, collect new social media followers, and — sometimes — offer discounts on actual products. Despite past backlash when a joke goes too far or is poorly received — such as when Tesla CEO Elon Musk in 2018 tweeted that his company went bankrupt — companies just can’t help themselves.

Here are some of the best April Fools’ Day jokes of 2024 from Corporate America.

Duolingo (on Ice!)

Image for article titled It&#39;s April Fools&#39; Day and even Corporate America is in on the fun. Here are the 10 best jokes
Photo: Duolingo

Duolingo may just have the best social media team in the business, and there was no chance they’d miss out on April Fools’ Day. The language education app announced a new “multilingual musical” starring Duo the Owl as they skate on ice and sing songs in different languages.

Duolingo promises it “actually” did hire a “two-time Emmy® Award-winner to choreograph the show, write original musical songs such as ‘Spanish or Vanish,’ and spend multiple days teaching life-size mascots synchronized ice skating routines.” It also stars a guest cameo from a cardboard cutout of singer Dua Lipa.

Although the show — unfortunately — isn’t real, there are a dozen showings listed on SeatGeek that come with discounts for both companies.

Oreo splits up

Image: Oreo
Oreo is known for making dozens of different versions of its cookies; according to one count, Oreo has had 206 different flavors. But, after more than a century of Oreos, the cookie brand announced a divorce.

“There are no secrets or anyone to blame, we are just two best friends who met at a very young age and have grown over the past 112 years in our own ways,” Oreo said on X. From now on, according to Oreo, the cookie and creme will be forever separate.

Mondelez International, Oreo’s parent company, saw its stock dip on Monday, likely for unrelated reasons.

Hot Dog Sparkling Water

Image for article titled It&#39;s April Fools&#39; Day and even Corporate America is in on the fun. Here are the 10 best jokes
Photo: 7-Eleven

Yes, you read that correctly. Hot. Dog. Sparkling. Water.

That’s the next big thing (kind of) coming out of 7-Eleven, the largest convenience retailer in the world. The 7-Select Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water was announced last week to be sold alongside more usual flavors, like green apple and lemon-lime.

Usually, when a company makes a sufficiently horrifying food product, it’s just a picture on a screen — not this time. 7-Eleven made a limited supply of hot dog sparkling water for some people to try. At least one reviewer said it was “delicious.”

Pickles, Pickles, Pickles,


Image for article titled It&#39;s April Fools&#39; Day and even Corporate America is in on the fun. Here are the 10 best jokes
Image: Subway

If corporations think one thing is hilarious, it’s pickles. So it really shouldn’t be surprising that several companies cashed in on dills this year.

Arizona Beverages unveiled “AriZona Green Tea with Pickle Juice,” a new salty take on its traditional iced tea. “Because when life gives you cucumbers, ‘Zonies say ‘No thanks, I’ll take the brine,’ the company wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Subway revealed a new sub sandwich: the “Gherkin Grinder.” Images the fast-food chain posted online show several types of meat, peppers, and onions slapped between two giant-sized pickles.

Califia Farms — known best for their plant-based milks — announced pickle-flavored almond milk on Monday. Hint Water introduced pickle-flavored water, or, more specifically, “water infused with pickle essence.”

$1 flight to Bora Bora (we wish)

$1 flight to Bora Bora (we wish)

Image for article titled It&#39;s April Fools&#39; Day and even Corporate America is in on the fun. Here are the 10 best jokes
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The airline industry has had a rough year, marked by Boeing’s disasters and failed mergers. But Frontier sees a new way forward — free $1 trips from New York to Bora Bora, French Polynesia. The airline is also adding wide-body aircraft to its fleet, free WiFi, lie-flat seating, and a random drawing for 100 winners to go to Bora Bora for free.

“This is a monumental day in the history of Frontier Airlines,” said Frontier CEO Barry Biffle in a statement. “We are also proud to be the first U.S. ultra-low cost carrier to offer service to the South Pacific.”

Except, well, all of that is false. However, Frontier is offering a one-day-only sale featuring flights as low as $38 to destinations like Cancun, Mexico, and St. Croix.

Olipop gets sour (cream)


Image for article titled It&#39;s April Fools&#39; Day and even Corporate America is in on the fun. Here are the 10 best jokes
Photo: Pringles and Olipop

Sugar and spice makes everything nice, but sparkling water company Olipop decided to go in a different direction for April Fools’ Day. The company teamed up with Pringles to introduce sour cream and onion flavored water, filling a niche left unplugged by traditional flavors, such as cherry vanilla or root beer.

“Indulge in the creamy richness of sour cream, the savory kick of onion, and the comforting heartiness of potato—all in a crave-worthy, salty, and utterly irresistible soda experience,” the partners wrote on Instagram.

Ghostbusters

Image for article titled It&#39;s April Fools&#39; Day and even Corporate America is in on the fun. Here are the 10 best jokes
Photo: Dave Mangels for Sony (Getty Images)

If there’s something strange in your dating life, who you gonna call? Tinder’s new vice president of ghost hunting, obviously.

The online dating platform is — apparently — very aware of ghosting, when someone suddenly withdraws from a relationship without prior notice. To solve that, Tinder is looking for a candidate that can get to the bottom of “ALL unanswered texts,” perform “emoji analysis,” and with a “tendency to go deep into socials for a bestie.”

And although the company outright says the post is a prank, you can actually fill out an application.

You bring it. We glaze it.

Image for article titled It&#39;s April Fools&#39; Day and even Corporate America is in on the fun. Here are the 10 best jokes
Image: Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is giving customers the best of both worlds this April Fools’ Day. The doughnut chain has promised to glaze anything customers could ever want.

“You bring it, we glaze it,” is their new motto. Pizza, cheeseburgers, watermelon — whatever you’d like glazed, they can glaze it.

This may be a prank, but there’s a real promotion wrapped up in all this. The company is offering a dozen glazed donuts for $4.01 on Monday.

Real-life “Chucky” and “M3gan” at a store near you

Image for article titled It&#39;s April Fools&#39; Day and even Corporate America is in on the fun. Here are the 10 best jokes
Image: Budsies

Budsies is shocking the wold with its “sentient plush,” an artificial-intelligence doll that promises to “become sentient and all-powerful.” The doll — which, despite its beaming red eyes, potentially won’t become the subject of a horror movie — is designed to tell jokes, learn everything about their owner, and help them remember their daily talks.

“What could go wrong?” Budsies asked.

Ketchup Shampoo

Image for article titled It&#39;s April Fools&#39; Day and even Corporate America is in on the fun. Here are the 10 best jokes
Image: Heinz

The king of condiments isn’t content to just lay back anymore — Heinz is going on the attack and scooping up more of the market. The company’s first step? Shampoo.

Advertisement

“We’ve been solving your hair disasters since 1876, so we thought it was time for Heinz Ketchup to officially make its way from the fridge to the shower,” Heinz U.K. wrote on X Monday.

