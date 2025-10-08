When moving expenses are tax deductible — and when they're not
Moving to a new city can be expensive, but can you write any of it off on your taxes? We break down the current rules, key exceptions, and what else you need to know
A reliable tax deduction used to help soften the financial blow for Americans relocating for a new job. However, a sweeping overhaul of the U.S. tax code put that benefit on ice.
So, is the moving deduction gone for good? Not exactly. Tax laws can, and do, change. While the rules at the federal level no longer apply, there are still exceptions, and your home state might play by a different set of rules.
Understanding who still qualifies and what costs are covered can help you manage your relocation budget and avoid surprises.
What qualifies as a moving expense?
To understand potential tax implications, you need to know what the IRS officially defines as a moving expense. The core principle is that any cost must be reasonable and necessary to relocate your household and its belongings from your old home to your new one.
Included costs
Qualifying moving expenses are tightly focused on the physical act of moving. They generally include:
- Packing and shipping: The cost of materials, professional movers, or a rental truck to transport your household goods.
- Storage: Fees for storing your belongings for up to 30 consecutive days after they leave your old home until they arrive at your new one.
- Travel costs: For those who qualify for the deduction, travel by personal vehicle can be calculated using the IRS standard moving rate.
Excluded costs
These costs are considered personal living expenses, not direct moving expenses:
- Pre-move house-hunting trips
- Meals consumed during the move
- Temporary lodging in your new city
- Costs related to buying or selling a home
General rules for deducting moving expenses
Historically, the ability to deduct moving expenses has been tied to relocating for a new job or business, not for personal moves.
To check if a move was genuinely work-related, the IRS established two key criteria that civilians needed to pass. Although these tests are suspended at the federal level for most taxpayers, they remain foundational principles in some states.
The distance test
First, the move had to cover a significant distance. The distance test requires that your new primary job location be at least 50 miles farther from your old home than your old job was. For example, if your previous commute was 15 miles, your new job must be at least 65 miles from your old house to qualify.
The time test
Second, you had to prove you were staying in the new location for work. The time test requires that after you move, you must work full-time for at least 39 weeks during the first 12 months. For self-employed individuals, the requirement is steeper: you must work full-time for at least 78 weeks during the first 24 months.
Key exceptions and situations that allow moving expense deductions
Military
While the moving expense deduction was suspended for most taxpayers, there's one major exception at the federal level: members of the U.S. Armed Forces. If you're an active-duty military member moving due to a permanent change of station, you can still deduct your unreimbursed moving expenses without meeting the distance or time tests.
State-specific rules
State tax codes don't always follow federal rules. Some states still allow moving expense deductions or credits. Because rules vary, from states with the highest taxes to those with unique credits, check your state's tax website for the most current guidance, forms, and requirements. A quick search for "moving expense deduction" on its tax and revenue site will give you up-to-date forms and requirements applicable to your situation.
How to claim moving expense deductions
If you fall into one of the eligible categories, the process for claiming the deduction is straightforward. You'll need to file IRS Form 3903, Moving Expenses, along with your federal income tax return. It guides you through calculating your total deductible expenses, from transporting your possessions to your travel costs.
The most important part of the process is your record-keeping. Aim to maintain a detailed file with all relevant documentation of your moving expenses, including:
- Receipts from your moving company, truck rental agency, and packing supply purchases
- Logs of your mileage if you drive your own vehicle, or receipts for gas and oil
- Receipts for any lodging expenses incurred during your travel
- Proof of any storage costs
Even if you're unsure if you qualify, keeping these records is a wise precaution. Should tax laws change again to reinstate the deduction, you'll have everything you need. For current rules, always consult a tax professional or the official IRS website for the latest version of Form 3903 and its instructions.
Alternative ways to offset moving costs
With the federal moving expense deduction largely unavailable for most taxpayers, other strategies can help reduce relocation expenses.
- Employer relocation packages: Many companies provide relocation packages to attract talent to roles that are difficult to fill locally. These packages can be a point of negotiation if you're considering a new job offer in one of the best cities for young professionals.
- Accountable plans: Employers can handle reimbursements in a few ways, each with its own tax implications. Under an accountable plan, your employer might pay the moving company directly or reimburse you for your documented expenses. These qualified reimbursements typically aren't counted as taxable income on your W-2.
- Lump sum relocation payments: Alternatively, some employers may give you a flat-rate, lump-sum payment as a relocation bonus, providing flexibility. Just keep in mind that it's usually treated as taxable income, meaning you'll owe income and payroll taxes on it.
- State relocation assistance programs: Beyond tax deductions and employer assistance, some states have assistance programs to attract new residents, particularly for certain professions or to underserved areas. State labor or economic development agencies manage these programs and can provide direct financial help for relocation costs.
Start searching for resources in your destination state through the U.S. Department of Labor's CareerOneStop portal.