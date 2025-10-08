When moving expenses are tax deductible — and when they're not

A reliable tax deduction used to help soften the financial blow for Americans relocating for a new job. However, a sweeping overhaul of the U.S. tax code put that benefit on ice.

So, is the moving deduction gone for good? Not exactly. Tax laws can, and do, change. While the rules at the federal level no longer apply, there are still exceptions, and your home state might play by a different set of rules.

Understanding who still qualifies and what costs are covered can help you manage your relocation budget and avoid surprises.