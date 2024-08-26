Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Solana, FLOKI, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week

The cryptocurrency market received a significant boost after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced that a monetary easing cycle is set to begin soon. This news propelled Bitcoin to $63,000 over the weekend, driving up the broader crypto market.

As stability returns, investors are now eagerly awaiting Nvidia’s earnings report, which is scheduled for release this Wednesday. Historically, Nvidia’s earnings have served as a catalyst for the AI-driven token space, making its performance particularly relevant to the crypto community.

