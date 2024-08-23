Markets

Inflation falls and the labor market cools: Highlights from Fed chair Jerome Powell's big speech

The Federal Reserve chair's remarks at the annual Jackson Hole conference boosted stocks as he signaled incoming interest rate cuts

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Image for article titled Inflation falls and the labor market cools: Highlights from Fed chair Jerome Powell&#39;s big speech
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has hinted at potential interest rate cuts and the need for policy adjustments, which boosted the stock market on Friday. Speaking at the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Wyoming, Powell suggested that rate cuts could be on the horizon but did not provide specific details on the timing or extent of such cuts.

As expected by banking giants and analysts, Powell also addressed inflation, noting its significant decline and the cooling of the labor market.

The following are some highlights and takeaways from his speech:

  • Inflation Decline: Inflation has significantly decreased and is now closer to the Fed’s 2% target, with prices rising 2.5% over the past 12 months. Progress toward the 2% goal has resumed, and there is growing confidence in a sustainable path back to 2% inflation.
  • Labor Market: The labor market has cooled considerably. The unemployment rate is at 4.3%, up from early 2023 but still low historically. The increase in unemployment reflects a rise in the labor supply and a slowdown in hiring, not elevated layoffs. Labor market conditions are less tight than in 2019, a period of sub-2% inflation.
  • Supply Constraints: Supply constraints have normalized, reducing inflationary pressures.
  • Policy Adjustments: The Fed Chair indicated that the time has come to adjust policy. The direction is clear, but Powell noted the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.
  • Economic Outlook: With appropriate policy adjustments, there’s optimism for achieving 2% inflation while maintaining a strong labor market. Despite a brief recession, the economy has been growing since mid-2020, avoiding a slow recovery similar to the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis.
