Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) reports earnings

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB-1.66% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing includes financial statements and details the company's operations, focusing on the development of innovative therapeutics targeting serious viral diseases.

Assembly Biosciences reported collaboration revenue of $28.5 million for the year, primarily from its agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Research and development expenses increased to $55.9 million, driven by advancements in their pipeline, including programs targeting recurrent genital herpes and hepatitis delta virus.

General and administrative expenses decreased to $18.0 million, attributed to lower legal expenses and stock-based compensation compared to the previous year.

Net loss for the year was $40.2 million, a decrease from the $61.2 million loss reported in the prior year.

The company ended the year with $119.2 million in total assets, including $112.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

Assembly Biosciences anticipates its existing cash resources will fund operations into the middle of 2026.

The filing highlights the company's strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, which includes options for Gilead to license Assembly's current and future pipeline programs.

The company's research focuses on antiviral therapies, with ongoing clinical studies for multiple investigational therapies targeting viral diseases.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Assembly Biosciences Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 20, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.