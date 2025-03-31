Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) reports earnings

In This Story ASST +7.89%

Asset Entities Inc. (ASST+7.89% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

The filing reports a revenue increase of 128.7% to approximately $0.6 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $0.3 million for the previous year. This growth is attributed to an increase in the number of Discord server paying subscribers.

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

Operating expenses increased by 35.1% to approximately $7.0 million, primarily due to higher advertising, marketing, payroll, and administrative expenses.

Advertisement

The company reported a net loss of $6,393,932 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $4,931,197 for the previous year.

Advertisement

Asset Entities Inc. completed two private placements of Series A Preferred Stock in 2024, raising a total of $3 million. The company also commenced an 'at the market offering' of shares of Class B Common Stock, raising net proceeds of approximately $4.83 million.

Advertisement

The company had an accumulated deficit of $12,006,357 and a cash balance of $2,660,624 as of December 31, 2024.

Asset Entities Inc. continues to focus on expanding its Discord communities and social media presence, targeting Generation Z and other social media users with investment education and entertainment services.

Advertisement

The company provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other platforms, and has developed a subscription management and payment processing solution for Discord communities.

Asset Entities Inc. plans to continue expanding its business operations through strategic pricing, cross-marketing, and acquisitions.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Asset Entities Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.