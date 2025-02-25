Space

Once riskiest asteroid likely to miss Earth—but could it hit the Moon?

The chances are now a non-concerning 0.001%, but NASA will continue to monitor the asteroid

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Once riskiest asteroid likely to miss Earth—but could it hit the Moon?
Photo: Jonathan Knowles (Getty Images)

You can take a deep breath now.

NASA “significantly lowered” the risk of Asteroid 2024 YR4 hitting Earth, saying the chances are now almost zero.

Suggested Reading

Tesla inches closer to Full Self-Driving in China
Nvidia, Tokyo Electron, Super Micro Computer, Strategy, Home Depot: Stocks to watch today
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is sorry for cursing. But return-to-office is still on
Apple’s $500 billion bet on America: AI, factories, and thousands of jobs
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Tesla inches closer to Full Self-Driving in China
Nvidia, Tokyo Electron, Super Micro Computer, Strategy, Home Depot: Stocks to watch today
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is sorry for cursing. But return-to-office is still on
Apple’s $500 billion bet on America: AI, factories, and thousands of jobs
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Related Content

The US is keeping nuclear weapons around for “planetary defense”
That asteroid hurtling toward Earth is starting to look scarier

Just last week, NASA said there was a 3.1% chance of 2024 YR4 hitting Earth somewhere along the equator in 2032.

Advertisement

Related Content

The US is keeping nuclear weapons around for “planetary defense”
That asteroid hurtling toward Earth is starting to look scarier

“As observations of the asteroid continued to be submitted to the Minor Planet Center, experts...were able to calculate more precise models of the asteroid’s trajectory and now have found there is no significant potential for this asteroid to impact our planet for the next century,” NASA explained Monday.

Advertisement

The European Space Agency also updated its model, saying the chances have fallen to 0.001%.

Advertisement

That’s a big relief for anyone concerned about the space rock, which last week was declared the asteroid with the highest-ever recorded chance of possibly hitting Earth.

There is, however, a small chance the asteroid will hit the moon on the same day NASA thought it might hit Earth, Dec. 22, 2032. The space agency has currently put those odds at 1.7%.

Advertisement

NASA said it will continue to monitor 2024 YR4 for changes. It also said the asteroid “provided an invaluable opportunity for experts at NASA and its partner institutions to test planetary defense science and notification processes.”