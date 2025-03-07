Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) reports earnings

In This Story ATRA +1.91%

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA+1.91% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the company's focus on T-cell immunotherapy, particularly its lead program, tab-cel, which has received marketing authorization in the European Economic Area, the UK, and Switzerland under the name Ebvallo.

Atara has entered into an amended and restated commercialization agreement with Pierre Fabre, expanding their exclusive rights to include all countries worldwide, subject to certain obligations.

The company reported commercialization revenue of $128.9 million for 2024, primarily from agreements with Pierre Fabre. Cost of commercialization revenue was $21.0 million, reflecting manufacturing and inventory adjustments.

In January 2025, the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for the BLA for tab-cel, citing findings from a pre-license inspection of a third-party manufacturing facility.

Atara announced strategic reductions in workforce throughout 2024 and early 2025, aiming to streamline operations and focus on strategic priorities.

The company plans to pause development of its allogeneic CAR T cell programs and discontinue related operations, completing wind-down activities by the end of Q1 2025.

Atara's financial results show a net loss of $85.4 million for 2024, with an accumulated deficit of $2.1 billion. Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $42.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

The company continues to face challenges related to manufacturing, regulatory compliance, and strategic partnerships, impacting its operational and financial strategies.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 7, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.