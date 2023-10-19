Atlantic Union: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $54 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The holding company for Atlantic Union Bank posted revenue of $274.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $182.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Atlantic Union shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUB