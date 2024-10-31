Provided you have enough time and money, a long-distance train ride is one of the most delightful ways to travel. Watching the country roll by, from a plush train car can feel almost cinematic – not to mention there’s a certain satisfaction in knowing that rail travel is more environmentally sound than its alternatives.



As with any form of transportation, however, there are drawbacks to spending days on the rails: the food is mediocre, the bathrooms can be dirty, and – if you’re traveling solo – it’s likely you’ll have to share a seat with a stranger.



Some train enthusiasts, however, have figured out a way to work around this inconvenience: anyone wealthy enough to own their own private car, can simply pay to attach it to the back of an existing Amtrak train.



As unusual as this method of travel might sound, there is a community of enthusiasts promoting private train-car ownership.



“The railroad passenger car represents a more relaxed and civilized time and the private car is the epitome of the elegance and grace of a bygone era,” reads the Association of Private Railroad Car Owners’ (AAPRCO) website. “Men and women across the country have salvaged these magnificent pieces of history from the scrap yards and brought them back to life.”

The cost of acquiring your own out-of-use train car starts at roughly $200,000, but equipping old cars with modern amenities can cost “close to a million dollars,” AAPRCO official Tony Marchiando told the Robb Report.

Amtrak charges the owners of these private train cars $4.72 per mile, in addition to an annual registration fee, to hitch their private ride to the back of another train. The minimum charge for the service is $2,296, on top of the cost of actually owning a private car.

“It’s kind of a hidden business,” David Hoffman, a director of the AAPRCO, told the Robb Report. “You won’t believe how many times people say to me, ‘I didn’t know you could do this.’”

For those who want the private locomotive experience, but don’t necessarily want to own their own train full time, the AAPRCO also advertises an array of charter cars – many of which are restored from the 20th century. These suites-on-wheels now include a range of modern amenities, including kitchens, bedrooms, showers, and televisions.

While a small number of people own their own rail cars, it’s possible that this particular method of transportation could see an uptick in the coming years, as extravagant rail vacations have become increasingly popular in the post-pandemic years.



This year has seen a 43% increase in luxury rail travel compared to 2023, according to Andrew Channell, the senior vice president of product at Railbookers, a specialist train travel agency.



“That massive increase isn’t just in one place, either. It’s not driven by any one destination or any one campaign,” Channell told Conde Nast Traveler. “It’s driven by demand for these types of experiences all over the place.”

