Business News

Aurora Mobile: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its second quarter.

The Shenzhen, China-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and stock option expense, came to 1 cent per share.

The provider of mobile data services posted revenue of $10.1 million in the period.

