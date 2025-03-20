Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) reports earnings

In This Story AWX -2.28%

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX-2.28% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

The filing outlines the company's operations, which are divided into two segments: waste management services and golf and related operations. Waste management services include hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage, management services, and saltwater injection well operations. Golf and related operations involve the management of four golf courses, a hotel, fitness centers, and other amenities.

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

For both 2024 and 2023, waste management services accounted for approximately 55% of Avalon’s total consolidated net operating revenues, while golf and related operations represented about 45%.

Advertisement

The filing details that Avalon’s waste management services are provided primarily in northeastern and midwestern United States markets. The segment's revenues are derived from industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers.

Advertisement

Avalon’s golf operations include the Avalon Golf and Country Club and The Grand Resort, which offer various amenities such as golf courses, swimming pools, fitness centers, and dining facilities.

Advertisement

Avalon reported that its operations are subject to seasonality, particularly its golf courses, which are dependent on weather conditions in northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

The company highlighted several risk factors, including potential impacts from government regulations, competitive pressures, and economic conditions that could affect consumer discretionary spending.

Advertisement

Avalon's legal proceedings section discusses ongoing litigation related to its saltwater injection wells, which have been suspended due to seismic activity concerns. The company is engaged in legal actions to resume operations.

Avalon also addressed cybersecurity risks, stating that it employs a multilayered approach to protect its systems and has not experienced any material cybersecurity incidents.

Advertisement

The filing notes that Avalon does not anticipate paying cash dividends in the foreseeable future, as it intends to retain earnings for business operations and expansion.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Avalon Holdings Corporation annual 10-K report dated March 20, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.