Baidu's AI cloud soars — but the risks are stacking up

China’s biggest AI player, Baidu (BIDU), beat expectations with a surge in cloud revenue, but its ad business is shrinking, it’s slashing AI prices to stay ahead of local rivals, and fresh U.S. chip export issues could cut its momentum short.

So what’s the big picture? A blowout quarter – and a warning label

In Q1 earnings posted Wednesday, Baidu reported that its AI Cloud revenue jumped 42% year-over-year, and in tandem, net income soared 42% to $951 million. However, the beat was padded by nearly $618 million in investment revaluation gains, not just operational lift. But even as the company leaned hard into enterprise AI, its core ad business fell 6% vs. last year.

That decline in online advertising revenue during Q1 2025 looks to be primarily attributed to macro factors, including slowing consumer spending in China. Observers following search volumes on both sides of the Pacific may wonder if Baidu’s results recall Alphabet’s recent panic when an Apple (AAPL) exec testified regarding reduced search volumes.

While there’s no direct evidence linking this decline to AI reducing search volumes, it’s plausible that the integration of AI technologies, like Baidu’s Ernie chatbots, could be altering user behavior. Such a shift could impact ad impressions and click-through rates, with knock-on effects for advertising revenue. However, Baidu has not explicitly stated that AI is the cause of the advertising revenue decline.

Domestic arms race and trade headwinds

Speaking of Ernie, Baidu also finds itself in an arms race at home — and racing to undercut. Last month, the tech giant slashed prices on its Ernie 4.5 Turbo model by 80%, and cut pricing on its X1 Turbo model by half, in a bid to stay ahead of domestic competitors like Alibaba (BABA), DeepSeek, ByteDance, and Moonshot AI. Founder Robin Li told developers the company’s focus is on “removing friction,” that is, letting builders create without worrying about model cost or capabilities.

It’s a slightly different kind of AI boom than the one playing out in the U.S., where Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure grew 33%, Google Cloud 28%, and AWS 17%, with strong monetization and margin performance. Baidu is growing faster, arguably, but it appears to be doing so by sacrificing pricing power and eating capex, corporate moves that can quickly turn into a race to the bottom. It’s not that American companies aren’t also wary of capex and overall spending, however, with Microsoft recent layoff’s suggested ongoing scrutiny of its costs.

Complicating matters for Baidu: The U.S. Commerce Department’s recent guidance warning against Huawei’s Ascend AI chips has reignited geopolitical risk, if it ever died down at all. Chinese officials called the move “unilateral bullying,” and Baidu — reliant on domestic chip supply — is caught in the crossfire.

What about the robot taxis?

Baidu’s ambitions aren’t limited to China. The company’s autonomous driving unit, Apollo Go, began operating its first robotaxis in Dubai this month — part of a push to commercialize AI on a global scale and an understandable move given the massive AI opportunity in the middle east, which American tech companies are themselves racing to capitalize on, per Wedbush.

Baidu’s AI ambitions are real and, to an extent, already paying off. But they’re unfolding in a market that’s fragmented, subsidized, and shadowed by geopolitics. Cost-cutting is helping to improve results for now, with longer-term effects not yet clear. Calling the outlook “cloudy” seems fair.