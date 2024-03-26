A major Baltimore bridge collapsed after a cargo ship crashed into it

A busy bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday morning after it was hit by a cargo ship. Maryland Governor Wes Moore declared a state of emergency shortly after the collision, which took out the Francis Scott Key Bridge and part of Interstate 695 — a major thoroughfare for the morning rush. The port of Baltimore — the second busiest in the Mid-Atlantic — is currently closed to all ship traffic.

The actual collision occurred around 1:30 a.m., and was caught on a livestream of the bridge. The span crumbles into the water about 20 seconds after the Dali, a Singapore-flagged cargo ship, made contact with one of the bridge’s central pylons. The 984-foot ship was only 30 minutes into a 27-day long journey to Sri Lanka when it hit the pylon. The livestream shows the ship lost all lights for a full two minutes before making contact with the bridge. A report from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency early Tuesday morning said the crew of the Dali warned officials the ship had lost all propulsion and a collision with the bridge was possible, according to ABC News.

Synergy Marine Group, the company that operates the Dali, says the entire crew of the ship are accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries on the vessel.

Port of Baltimore, Baltimore, Maryland USA | StreamTime LIVE

It’s still unclear how many people where on the bridge, as rescue efforts are ongoing. Surrounding counties are sending first responders to the area to aid in rescue efforts. This morning, the water temperature in Baltimore Harbor is just 48 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Baltimore’s fire chief, James Wallace, told reporters this morning that they are searching for upwards of seven people. Two have already been rescued from the wreckage with one declining medical aid. The other was transported to a local trauma unit in serious condition.

The White House and Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigig released statements offering aid and letting Americans know the incident is being carefully monitor.

This busy bridge carried over 12 million passengers last year, according to the New York Times. Rescue efforts could be hampered as the bay is tidally influenced.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.