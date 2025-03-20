Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (BRNS) reports earnings

In This Story BRNS 0.00%

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (BRNS0.00% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

The filing details the company's focus on developing immunotherapeutic drug candidates for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead candidate, VTP-1000, is in Phase 1 clinical trials for celiac disease.

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

The company is also advancing VTP-300 for chronic hepatitis B and VTP-850 for prostate cancer, with both candidates in clinical trials. The company aims to find partners for further development.

Advertisement

Barinthus Biotherapeutics reported a net loss of $61.2 million for the year, with an accumulated deficit of $237.7 million. The company had cash and cash equivalents totaling $112.4 million as of December 31, 2024.

Advertisement

The company acknowledges the need for additional funding to support ongoing operations and future development efforts. It plans to seek partnerships and collaborations to advance its pipeline.

Advertisement

Barinthus Biotherapeutics is subject to various risks, including those related to clinical development, regulatory approvals, and intellectual property rights. The company emphasizes the potential impact of these risks on its operations and financial condition.

The filing outlines the company's strategic partnerships, including collaborations with CRUK, CEPI, and others, to support the development of its product candidates.

Advertisement

The report highlights the company's commitment to maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements and addressing potential challenges related to data privacy, cybersecurity, and healthcare laws.

The company is focused on expanding its intellectual property portfolio and securing patents to protect its proprietary technologies and product candidates.

Advertisement

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plans to continue its efforts in developing novel immunotherapies and advancing its clinical pipeline to address unmet medical needs in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc American Depositary Shares annual 10-K report dated March 20, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.