Bengaluru drowned once again due to rain—and mismanagement

The once-beautiful Bengaluru, India’s IT hub, is flooded. Unfortunately, the city is known to get inundated almost every monsoon.

Over the past few days, Bengaluru and Karnataka, the southern Indian state that it is the capital of, have experienced one of the most severe bouts of rainfall in 42 years.

This time, too, arterial roads went underwater and power lines snapped. One thing that didn’t change much was the commute. It was choked, even if due to waterlogging and not the vehicular traffic the city is known for.

Visuals of the city’s flooding have been doing the rounds through media platforms and social media, painting a surreal image.

The sinking city of Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s overflowing lakes submerged at least 75 localities, affecting some 4,000 homes and apartment complexes.

Stormwater drains have been overwhelmed, partly due to the heavy rain and partly because of poor maintenance. Commuters have even had to depend on tractors over the past few days in India’s Silicon Valley.

A 23-year-old woman was electrocuted today in eastern Bengaluru’s Whitefield area, home to scores of IT firms, after she came in contact with an electric pole. The city’s power department officials were blamed for utter neglect.



Financial relief for rain-related damages

BS Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, whose capital Bengaluru is, yesterday (Sept. 05) said his government would spend 300 crore rupees to deal with the devastation and the maintenance of the city’s basic infrastructure.

Without directly addressing the perceived mismanagement by civic authorities, Bommai said an alternative plan was being formulated for water supply.

“We will remove encroachments of roads, canals...Infrastructure will be improved. Since the state capital has received the record rains in the shortest period they need to take it as a challenge and face it unitedly,” he said during a press conference yesterday.

Meanwhile, it is forecast that the southern and northern parts of Karnataka will continue to receive heavy rain over the next 3-4 days.