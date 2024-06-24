Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Airlines

The 10 best airlines in America, ranked by The Points Guy

One carrier has held the same ranking for six years running

By
Melvin Backman
A person at an airport
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

People like the airlines that they like for particular reasons. But taking a step back, travel website The Points Guy compiled data points on all the major domestic U.S. airlines last year, and ranked each company by how well it performed on things like affordability and cancellations. While there wasn’t a ton of movement in the rankings — one airline has an especially strong streak going — the rankings do provide insight into the strengths and weaknesses of the various American carriers.

Check out which airlines landed where.

Correction: A previous version of the slideshow misexplained the ranking’s methodology. It’s based on stats reviewed by the Points Guy team, not customer surveys.

10. Frontier Airlines

A Frontier Airlines plane
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Frontier scored a 22.35 out of 100 possible points. The carrier did well on affordability, but not as well on timeliness, how often flights were cancelled, how often passengers were bumped from their flights involuntarily, and various fees they had to pay. Last year it was also ranked No. 10.

9. Spirit Airlines

A Spirit Airlines plane
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Spirit scored a 34.55 out of 100 possible points. The carrier did well on affordability, but not as well on how it treated passengers’ wheelchairs and scooters, how difficult it made traveling as a family, or the number of routes it flies. Last year, it was ranked No. 8.

8. Allegiant Air

An Allegiant Air plane
Photo: John Carl D’Annibale /Albany Times Union (Getty Images)

Allegiant scored a 43.36 out of 100 possible points. The carrier did well on its treatment of passengers’ wheelchairs and scooters, as well as how seldom passengers were involuntarily bumped from their seats. But it didn’t do so well on timeliness, the features available in its cabins, or how difficult it made traveling as a family. Last year, it was also ranked No. 8.

7. Hawaiian Airlines

A Hawaiian Airlines plane
Photo: Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Hawaiian scored a 48.91 out of 100 possible points. The carrier did well on how seldom its passengers were involuntarily bumped from their seats, but not as well on its route network. Last year, it was ranked No. 6.

6. JetBlue Airways

A JetBlue Airways plane
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

JetBlue scored a 49.83 out of 100 possible points. The carrier did well on the features available in its cabins, but not as well on its timeliness or how often its flights were cancelled. Last year, it was ranked No. 7.

5. Southwest Airlines

A Southwest Airlines plane
Photo: Bruce Bennett (Getty Images)

Southwest scored a 49.83 out of 100 possible points. The carrier did well on how few fees its passengers had to pay, but not as well when it came to its lounges. Last year, it was also ranked No. 5.

4. American Airlines

An American Airlines plane
Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

American scored a 60.84 out of 100 possible points. The carrier did well on its route network, and although the company is in hot water with many of its business-class frequent flyers, its rewards program also got high marks. (American has said it plans to double down on enticing rewards program members this year.) On the other hand, the carrier didn’t do so well on its treatment of passengers’ luggage or how expensive its flights can be. Last year, it was also ranked No. 4.

3. United Airlines

A United Airlines plane
Photo: Bruce Bennett (Getty Images)

United scored a 60.9 out of 100 possible points. The carrier’s frequent flyer program did well, as did its route network, but its expenses and how often its flights were cancelled were problem areas. Last year, it was ranked No. 2.

2. Alaska Airlines

An Alaska Airlines plane
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

Alaska scored a 64.38 out of a possible 100 points. The carrier did well on timeliness, how seldom its flights were cancelled, its lounges, how easy it makes traveling as a family, and how it treats its customers overall. (This survey was done before the Boeing 737 Max door plug blowout.) On the other hand, its treatment of passengers’ baggage and their wheelchairs and scooters was a problem area. Last year, it was ranked No. 3.

1. Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines planes
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)

Delta scored 65.74 out of a possible 100 points. The carrier did well on timeliness and how seldom it bumped passengers from their flights, but its expense was a problem area. Last year, it was also ranked No. 1. The Points Guy said this was Delta’s sixth year in a row atop the rankings.

