Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
10 cars that people would totally buy again, according to Consumer Reports

Autos

10 cars that people would totally buy again, according to Consumer Reports

These are the cars in 2024 that owners are most satisfied with

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled 10 cars that people would totally buy again, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: UCG / Contributor (Getty Images)

There are almost too many factors to consider when buying a car. What’s the resale value? How does it handle bad weather? What’s the vehicle’s safety score? The list goes on.

But one factor that says more than you might realize about a car is its satisfaction rate: Would people who bought the vehicle buy it again?

Consumer Reports compiled a list of the 10 cars people are happiest with in 2024, according to its most recent survey

Check out which vehicles people most often said they’d buy again before you buy or lease a vehicle.

Chevrolet Corvette 2024: 93% Would Purchase It Again

Image for article titled 10 cars that people would totally buy again, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Chevy
Rivian R1T: 88% Would Purchase It

Image for article titled 10 cars that people would totally buy again, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Rivian
Mazda MX-5 Miata: 88% Would Purchase It Again

Image for article titled 10 cars that people would totally buy again, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Mazda
Lexus NX PHEV: 87% Would Purchase It Again

Image for article titled 10 cars that people would totally buy again, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Lexus
BMW X5: 85% Would Purchase It Again

Image for article titled 10 cars that people would totally buy again, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: BMX
Rivian R1S: 84% Would Purchase It Again

Image for article titled 10 cars that people would totally buy again, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Rivian
Ford Maverick Hybrid: 83% Would Purchase It Again

Image for article titled 10 cars that people would totally buy again, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Ford
Kia Telluride: 82% Would Purchase It Again

Image for article titled 10 cars that people would totally buy again, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Kia
Honda Pilot: 82% Would Purchase It Again

Image for article titled 10 cars that people would totally buy again, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Honda
Hyundai Ioniq 6: 81% Would Buy It Again

Image for article titled 10 cars that people would totally buy again, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Hyundai
