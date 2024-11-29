The 5 car brands with the highest road test scores, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 lowest

With more than 250 new cars on the market this year, it isn’t easy to make a decision when shopping for a new vehicle.

Advertisement

Whether you’re looking for a hybrid SUV, an electric sedan, or a pick-up truck, it’s important to do your research to understand what you are getting yourself into.

Consumer Reports puts cars through dozens of tests when trying to determine their reliability, safety, handling, and other features. It created a master list of each car brand’s average road test store to determine which were the highest performing and most reliable.

“The road test score is an amalgam of a given model’s driving experience, factoring in power delivery, handling agility, braking performance, ride comfort, noise isolation, seat comfort, controls’ ease of use, and fuel economy if it’s not an EV,” Gabe Shenhar, the associate director of CR’s auto test program, said. “For EVs, the score also reflects range, charging time, and ease of plugging and unplugging. Brands that produce well-rounded vehicles that are capable in multiple areas are ranked highly.”

Check out which five brands scored the highest ranks, and which scored the lowest.