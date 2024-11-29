Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Autos

Consumer Reports compiled a master list after testing reliability, safety, handling, and other features

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 5 car brands with the highest road test scores, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 lowest
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

With more than 250 new cars on the market this year, it isn’t easy to make a decision when shopping for a new vehicle.

Whether you’re looking for a hybrid SUV, an electric sedan, or a pick-up truck, it’s important to do your research to understand what you are getting yourself into.

Consumer Reports puts cars through dozens of tests when trying to determine their reliability, safety, handling, and other features. It created a master list of each car brand’s average road test store to determine which were the highest performing and most reliable.

“The road test score is an amalgam of a given model’s driving experience, factoring in power delivery, handling agility, braking performance, ride comfort, noise isolation, seat comfort, controls’ ease of use, and fuel economy if it’s not an EV,” Gabe Shenhar, the associate director of CR’s auto test program, said. “For EVs, the score also reflects range, charging time, and ease of plugging and unplugging. Brands that produce well-rounded vehicles that are capable in multiple areas are ranked highly.”

Check out which five brands scored the highest ranks, and which scored the lowest.

5th Highest: Chrysler

Image for article titled The 5 car brands with the highest road test scores, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 lowest
Photo: Bill Pugliano (Getty Images)
4th Highest: Subaru

Image for article titled The 5 car brands with the highest road test scores, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 lowest
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
3rd Highest: Porsche

Image for article titled The 5 car brands with the highest road test scores, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 lowest
Photo: Allison Dinner (Getty Images)
2nd Highest: Audi

Image for article titled The 5 car brands with the highest road test scores, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 lowest
Photo: Carsten Koall (Getty Images)
Highest: BMW

Image for article titled The 5 car brands with the highest road test scores, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 lowest
Photo: Stuart Franklin (Getty Images)
5th Lowest: Jaguar

Image for article titled The 5 car brands with the highest road test scores, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 lowest
Photo: Jaguar
4th Lowest: Dodge

Image for article titled The 5 car brands with the highest road test scores, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 lowest
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
3rd Lowest: Land Rover

Image for article titled The 5 car brands with the highest road test scores, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 lowest
Photo: Land Rover
2nd Lowest: Mitsubishi

Image for article titled The 5 car brands with the highest road test scores, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 lowest
Photo: Mitsubishi
Lowest: Jeep

Image for article titled The 5 car brands with the highest road test scores, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 lowest
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
