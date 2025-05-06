How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 7 best jobs for going off the grid

If you're serious about unplugging, these unusual remote jobs could help you build a life away from the noise

By
Jack Shaw
Image for article titled The 7 best jobs for going off the grid
Photo: Lucas Favre

You want to go off-grid with less noise, fewer notifications, and more stars. You want to breathe cleaner air, live simply, and log off without guilt — and not just for a weekend.

Most people assume off-grid means quitting your job, selling everything or becoming a full-time survivalist, but that’s not the only path. Many off-grid jobs give you the freedom to roam while still earning a paycheck. Some even cover housing, meals and travel.

These jobs tend to attract people who are resilient, curious, and comfortable with isolation — someone who might not mind hauling water or learning how to fix a generator. You might work alone or for weeks at a time. You might be stationed on a cliffside with ocean spray on your face or wake up in the forest and meticulously log rainfall by hand.

While these certainly aren’t get-rich-quick gigs, they will give you what many people crave but rarely find: freedom, purpose, quiet and, if you’re lucky, a killer view.

The jobs below redefine the idea of remote work. They’re weird, wonderful and surprisingly attainable if you have patience and a can-do attitude. Think of them as the road less traveled.

Ready to swap Slack for silence? Here’s your shortlist of the best jobs for going off-grid.

Fire lookout

Fire lookout

Image for article titled The 7 best jobs for going off the grid
Photo: Izzy Edey

In this gig, you’ll spend your days in a tower scanning the horizon for signs of smoke, often in a national forest. You need to have patience, good eyesight and comfort in solitude. The job, which is typically seasonal, can include free housing. A background in forestry and navigation can help you locate fires on maps and provide coordinates, but many agencies offer training. A fire lookout could be your dream job if you’re detail-oriented and enjoy a quiet routine.

Lighthouse keeper

Lighthouse keeper

Image for article titled The 7 best jobs for going off the grid
Photo: Courtney Corlew

Lighthouses aid ships at sea under the U.S. Coast Guard’s management. Many positions are part of historical preservation programs or tourism boards. Duties include light maintenance and greeting the tourists soaking in uninterrupted coastal views. Some postings are volunteer-based but include room and board. Handy skills like carpentry, plumbing or hospitality can give you an edge. It’s an ideal position for history lovers, introverts, or even couples seeking an escape from city life.

Island caretaker

Island caretaker

Image for article titled The 7 best jobs for going off the grid
Photo: Alain Gehri

Resorts, government agencies or private owners may want someone to maintain an island property during the off-season. Expect basic chores, a crash course in self-reliance, and isolation in exchange for peace and privacy — ideal for managing stress and a mental detox. You might need gardening or DIY skills, and previous experience with remote or solo work is a plus. This gig suits the kind of person who enjoys their own company and the peace of nature.

Remote research station assistant

Remote research station assistant

Image for article titled The 7 best jobs for going off the grid
Photo: NOAA

Help scientists track animal populations, weather patterns or glacial shifts — often in extreme conditions. Being a remote research station assistant involves rugged work with long hours, but food, lodging and travel are usually covered, and you’ll come home with wild stories. These jobs often require a science background, physical stamina, and a willingness to follow strict protocols. Adventurous types with a sense of mission and love for nature thrive in these roles.

Off-season campground host

Off-season campground host

Image for article titled The 7 best jobs for going off the grid
Photo: Christian Mack

Fewer tourists mean more solitude. You’ll oversee empty sites, do basic upkeep and answer the occasional radio call. This position is ideal if you want a semi-structured gig with lots of breathing room and minimal human interaction. Most hosts need basic maintenance skills, a self-contained RV or van, and a clean background check. It’s a favorite job among retirees, solo nomads, and those testing an off-grid lifestyle without fully committing.

Longline fisherman or deckhand

Longline fisherman or deckhand

Image for article titled The 7 best jobs for going off the grid
Photo: NOAA

The marine sector is growing faster than the U.S. economy as a whole and is flooded with jobs that put you far from land. Use your fishing skills in an off-grid gig that pays well and lets you live at sea for weeks. You’ll earn every dollar facing hard labor and intense weather conditions as you perfect fishing, cooking, and being a deckhand or steward. No formal education is required, but physical fitness and grit are nonnegotiable.

Backcountry trail crew or cabin ranger

Backcountry trail crew or cabin ranger

Image for article titled The 7 best jobs for going off the grid
Photo: Jeremy Chen

Try your hand at trail maintenance, cabin checks, and conservation work in national parks, where forest services often perform these seasonal roles. The job can come with housing, gear stipends and full-body exhaustion in the best way. Experience in hiking, backcountry camping or environmental science is helpful, but passion for nature matters more. If you love the experience, you might be able to lease a forest cabin for 20 years and enjoy off-grid life full-time.

