The 7 best jobs for going off the grid

You want to go off-grid with less noise, fewer notifications, and more stars. You want to breathe cleaner air, live simply, and log off without guilt — and not just for a weekend.

Most people assume off-grid means quitting your job, selling everything or becoming a full-time survivalist, but that’s not the only path. Many off-grid jobs give you the freedom to roam while still earning a paycheck. Some even cover housing, meals and travel.

These jobs tend to attract people who are resilient, curious, and comfortable with isolation — someone who might not mind hauling water or learning how to fix a generator. You might work alone or for weeks at a time. You might be stationed on a cliffside with ocean spray on your face or wake up in the forest and meticulously log rainfall by hand.

While these certainly aren’t get-rich-quick gigs, they will give you what many people crave but rarely find: freedom, purpose, quiet and, if you’re lucky, a killer view.

The jobs below redefine the idea of remote work. They’re weird, wonderful and surprisingly attainable if you have patience and a can-do attitude. Think of them as the road less traveled.

Ready to swap Slack for silence? Here’s your shortlist of the best jobs for going off-grid.