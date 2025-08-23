The 8 best luxury EVs, according to Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports ranked the top luxury EVs for performance, reliability, and satisfaction. Here are 8 standout models worth the price.
Electric vehicles are no longer just for early adopters or eco-conscious commuters — they’ve gone upscale. Today’s luxury EVs combine new technology with premium materials, high-performance drivetrains, and the quiet ride that electric power provides. But as the market keeps expanding, so do the options, making it harder for shoppers to know which models are worth the price.
That’s where Consumer Reports comes in. Using its rigorous scoring system, which factors in road-test performance, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety, the site ranked the best luxury EVs currently on the market. The list includes a mix of sedans and SUVs, with most options from established luxury brands.
While EV prices can still run high, some of the top-rated options offer good value for the level of quality and features they deliver.
Whether you're after long-range capability, impressive acceleration, or a futuristic interior, there’s a luxury EV that can meet your needs. Many of these models include advanced driver-assistance systems, top-tier infotainment, and unique design that sets them apart from gas-powered counterparts.
Below, we’ve broken down Consumer Reports’ picks for the eight best luxury EVs, highlighting what makes each model stand out in a rapidly evolving market.
Continue reading to see which cars made the list:
2 / 9
#8: 2025 BMW iX
HECTOR RETAMAL / Contributor / Getty Images
The BMW iX is ranked CR's 4th best luxury EV SUV and eighth overall luxury EV pick. It has a base MSRP between $87,250 and $111,500 and has a highway range of 370 miles, according to CR's testing.
"We were thoroughly impressed with BMW’s all-electric iX, which is speedy, ultraquiet, and delivers a cushy ride," the outlet said. "Even with its complicated controls, the iX earned one of the highest road-test scores ever."
3 / 9
#7: 2025 Tesla Model S
NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty Images
The only Tesla to make the list, the Model S was ranked seventh overall. It has a base MSRP between $79,990 and $94,990, and an highway range of 366, according to CR's testing.
CR praised the car for being "quick" and "easy to charge in public places." Still, it said "newer competitors from legacy brands have nicer interiors and more intuitive controls."
"We suggest skipping the optional yoke steering wheel. It's similar to the half steering wheel pilots use to control airplanes. It brings major compromises in usability, maneuverability, and comfort," CR added.
4 / 9
#6: 2025 Lexus RZ
Sjoerd van der Wal / Contributor / Getty Images
The RZ is more affordable than some of other picks on CR's list, with a base MSRP between $42,800 and $57,430, and a range of 202 miles.
It praised the car's comfortable ride, quiet cabin, and quick acceleration, but did have some complaints. CR found the RZ has a "shorter driving range and slower charging than other EVs," plus, it didn't like the lack of glove box, "unintuitive" controls, and long wet stopping distances.
5 / 9
#5: 2025 Audi Q4 E-Tron
Credit: Audi
The Q4 E-Tron was rated the second best luxury EV SUV and fifth overall. With a base MSRP between $49,800 and $58,200 and a range of 258, CR said it has lots going for it.
"Audi’s Q4 E-Tron electric SUV shares its platform with Volkswagen’s ID.4, but it feels like an Audi through and through," it said. "It’s quick and quiet, and has a well-finished cabin. Without the indulgent, newfangled controls found in some other EVs the Q4 is easy to drive and live with on a daily basis.
Still, CR dinged it for a "spongy, long-travel brake pedal" and said the "touch-capacitive steering-wheel buttons...are tedious to use while driving."
6 / 9
#4: 2025 Genesis GV60
Credit: Genesis
The Genesis GV60, from Hyundai's luxury line, was named CR's best luxury EV SUV, and ranked fourth overall in luxury EVs. It has a base MSRP between $52,350 and $69,900 and a range of 251 miles.
"The GV60 is one of the nicest-driving electric vehicles available," CR said. "We found this SUV-like hatchback to be quick, quiet, comfortable, and agile."
It added that the GV60 is among the Genesis vehicles that manage to be "stylish" without having to "sacrifice a thing to their more-established competitors."
7 / 9
#3: 2025 Porsche Taycan
Sjoerd van der Wal / Contributor / Getty Images
With a range of 295 miles, the Porsche Taycan came in third overall on CR's list. It has a hefty base MSRP between $99,400 and $230,000, which is no surprise for the luxury brand.
"We’re impressed by how well Porsche kept its DNA in building the Taycan, particularly in terms of driving performance, handling agility, ride comfort, and workmanship," CR said. It did have some gripes about the car's controls and visibility, though.
8 / 9
#2: 2025 BMW i5
UCG / Contributor / Getty Images
The 2025 BMW i5 came in second place, with a base MSRP between $67,100 and $84,100 and a 295 mile range.
"The top-level M60 trim (the first version that was available) proved to be one of the best cars we’ve tested—electric or otherwise. It’s super quick, agile through corners, and it rides serenely down the highway with a comfortable ride and a hushed cabin," CR said. "Buyers will also benefit from the i5’s robust driving range and relatively quick charging, not to mention a pampering cabin filled with luxury features, high-quality materials, and super comfortable front seats."
The only complaint they seemed to have about the car is its "distracting controls."
9 / 9
#1: 2025 BMW i4
JADE GAO / Contributor / Getty Images
BMW's i4 took the top spot, with a range of 318 miles and a MSRP between $52,800 and $70,700.
"Comfortable front seats, a hushed interior, and a finely-furnished cabin also helped the i4 achieve an impressively high road-test score," CR said. It scored high on its road test, was rated reliable, and has a very strong predicted owner satisfaction score.
CR did say that the i4 has a cramped back seat and some over-complicated controls, but it still took the number spot for luxury EVs.