The 10 highest-paid CEOs, from Broadcom to Blackstone

Many of the head honchos at America’s corporate empires are earning more than ever, according to the AFL-CIO’s Paywatch report.



S&P 500 CEOs made about $17.7 million on average in 2023, or more than 268 times the median worker’s income at those companies, according to the AFL-CIO, which reviewed compensation data for executives at 3,000 companies, including those in the S&P 500.

Over the past decade, the average pay of an S&P 500 CEO has increased by $4.2 million. From 2022 to 2023 alone, compensation for CEOs grew 6%, according to the AFL-CIO, while others estimate a greater increase. The average worker is seeing about a 4.1% increase in their paychecks.

The median employee of any of the companies in the S&P 500 would need to have started working in 1755 to earn $17.7 million. That would require them to be born, not only before the American Revolution, but in the same year that French Queen Marie Antoinette and Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton were born. That’s roughly 269 years ago.

While the executives’ payouts varied greatly, even the bottom rungs on this list of the 10 best-paid CEOs took home more than $80 million in 2023. Here are their names.