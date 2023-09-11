Make business better.™️
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before 'Monday Night Football' season opener

Disney and Charter Communications announced a deal to settle a dispute that had cut some 15 million cable TV customers off from ESPN and other Disney-owned stations

By
AP News
FILE - The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Aug. 7, 2017, in New York. The company representing nearly 15 million cable subscribers and the Walt Disney Co. blamed each other Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 in a business dispute that cut off Disney-owned stations to customers on the eve of a big sports weekend for U.S. Open tennis and college football fans. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Image: ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Hours before the fall's first “Monday Night Football” game, Disney and Charter Communications have settled a business dispute that had left some 15 million cable TV customers without ESPN and other Disney channels.

Disney said that because of the deal, the majority of its ESPN customers would have service restored to Charter's Spectrum cable system right away. Charter confirmed the deal Monday.

It comes before the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills were to debut their season on ESPN and ESPN2. It's the first game for the Jets with Aaron Rodgers as quarterback, and many Spectrum customers are in the New York area.