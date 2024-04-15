The best portable iPhone chargers right now

We tested several power banks specifically designed for iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watch, and these are our top few picks. We recommend some of these solely for their portable form factor and others for how powerful they are. But these are great under $100 solutions for replenishing your Apple tech.



Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank

This power bank can wirelessly charge an Apple Watch, another Qi-compatible device, and two devices connected to USB ports simultaneously. The good thing about it is that it is a more convenient alternative to carrying a rat’s nest of charging cables and wall warts if you travel, as you can top off multiple devices without finding a power outlet. At $100, though, it isn’t an economical choice as you can get similar 10,000 mAh power banks much cheaper than the Quatro. Also, its smartwatch charger only works with the Apple Watch, so this won’t be of much value to you if you need to charge non-Apple devices. But if you’re fully trapped inside the Apple ecosystem, the Satechi Quatro is a great one-stop solution for all your Cupertino tech. Read More—Andrew Liszewski

Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand

I found the Satechi Duo Wireless Charger brimming with functionality. It offers a nice stand for docking your phone vertically as it charges. This unique build comes in handy for hands-free video calling or taking meetings. The stand is also fully adjustable, so you can decide at what angle you want to use it. While it supports your phone on its stand, it offers space for your AirPods and Apple Watch on its base. Totaling 10,000 mAh, the Satechi Duo offers 10W of fast charging power across all three devices simultaneously.



Even at just 50% charge, it could replenish my iPhone 12 Pro Max and Moto Razr+ entirely and still had sufficient juice left.

Belkin BoostCharge Power Bank 20K

The Belkin BoostCharge power bank is a solid device that charges multiple devices simultaneously. This isn’t one of those small, inconspicuous portable batteries you can tuck in your jeans pocket. It is an unashamedly big and beefy power bank that offers a total of 15W that can power up to three devices. It provides two 12W and one 15W port, and, as the name suggests, you get 20,000 mAh on the BoostCharge.



I could wirelessly charge my iPhone 12 Pro Max from 23% to 100% in around 20 minutes, which is pretty impressive and in line with the company’s claims of charging an iPhone 15 Pro in 35 minutes. I used a Type-C cable to recharge my iPad with this power bank, but it was much slower. My iPad Pro went from 17% to fully charged in around two hours.

Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K Portable Wireless Charger

Anker’s PowerCore Magnetic 5K is a portable wireless charger with a 5,000 mAh battery that attaches to the back of any iPhone 12 model using magnets. It is also the smallest portable wireless charger we’ve tested to date. If you spend more than a grand on the latest iPhone for $40, the PowerCore Magnetic 5K is a no-brainer accessory. Even if Apple releases a thinner MagSafe charging solution that offers faster charging times and a more svelte design, it will undoubtedly be considerably more expensive than what Anker already has. Read More — Andrew Liszewski

This list is updated regularly with new recommendations and product forecasts.



A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.