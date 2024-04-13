The best time to exercise, a bargain sports sedan, and those eclipse bright red dots: Lifestyle news roundup

Archaeologists digging through a field in Lincolnshire, England, may have found a 1,300-year-old hermitage on the site of a much more ancient henge.

The archaeological team found evidence for a monumental henge that dates to the Neolithic or Early Bronze Age; after the site was abandoned, its interior was reoccupied around the 7th century. By the 12th century, the abbots of Crowland build a large hall and chapel complex on the site, which still stand today. A henge is an oval or circular earthwork dating to the Neolithic or Early Bronze Age. According to English Heritage, a henge’s key feature is a bank structure that rings an interior ditch, making the central area the henge’s focal point.

