The best time to exercise, a bargain sports sedan, and those eclipse bright red dots: Lifestyle news roundup

The best time to exercise, a bargain sports sedan, and those eclipse bright red dots: Lifestyle news roundup

Plus, one of the best sports sedans on the market costs less than a Toyota Corolla, and seasonal allergies get worse

Image for article titled The best time to exercise, a bargain sports sedan, and those eclipse bright red dots: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: AlexMaster (Shutterstock), Genesis, GMC, paramsach (Fair Use), The Weather Channel, Igor Klyakhin (Shutterstock), Screenshot: Primal Space via YouTube, Photo: Tracey Lund, The Anchor Church Field Project
New science says this might be the best time of day to exercise

New science says this might be the best time of day to exercise

Image for article titled The best time to exercise, a bargain sports sedan, and those eclipse bright red dots: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: AlexMaster (Shutterstock)

New research might help you make the most of your exercising: Scientists tracked the long-term health of people living with obesity and found that those who exercised in the evening were the least likely to experience cardiovascular problems or to die compared to non-exercisers and those who exercised at other times.

One of the best sports sedans on the market costs less than a Toyota Corolla

One of the best sports sedans on the market costs less than a Toyota Corolla

2019 Genesis G70 3.3T
2019 Genesis G70 3.3T
Image: Genesis

Let’s say you’re in the car market looking for something fun or, at the very least, somewhat interesting to drive. There are some great options to be had on the used market and, if you’re not picky or a badge snob, one of the best sport sedans to come to market in the last decade can be had for compact car money, the Genesis G70.

The $80,000 Hummer EV has been canceled

The $80,000 Hummer EV has been canceled

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
Image: GMC

General Motors is still trying to get its act together with the rollout of its Ultium EV products. Along with the reshuffling of some model lineups and prices, there’s also been a couple of instances of GM getting rid of planned cheaper base models, most recently with the Blazer EV. Now it’s happening again, this time with the GMC Hummer EV.

Let's talk about those bright red dots during the total solar eclipse

Let’s talk about those bright red dots during the total solar eclipse

The April 8 total solar eclipse, showing a pronounced prominence at bottom. To observers on the ground, the prominences appeared as red dots along the perimeter of the eclipse.
The April 8 total solar eclipse, showing a pronounced prominence at bottom. To observers on the ground, the prominences appeared as red dots along the perimeter of the eclipse.
Image: paramsach (Fair Use)

We were hoping for something like this to happen. For a brief moment Monday, the Sun waved to us from afar, telling us that it’s in the midst of a vibrant and dynamic phase of its 11-year cycle when solar eruptions and other phenomena are at their peak and more likely to occur.

See what the total solar eclipse looked like from space

See what the total solar eclipse looked like from space

An image of the earth in the moon's shadow.
Is this a better view of the eclipse than you got?
Image: The Weather Channel

Did you get out and see the eclipse Monday ? It was quite the site to behold, or so I’m told as I’m nowhere near the path of totality. It looked mighty spectacular on the hundred of photos I’ve seen on Instagram in the last few hours, but those cell phone snaps have nothing on the view astronomers got from space yesterday.

A modified Concorde once chased a solar eclipse across the sky because science

A modified Concorde once chased a solar eclipse across the sky because science

Image for article titled The best time to exercise, a bargain sports sedan, and those eclipse bright red dots: Lifestyle news roundup
Screenshot: Primal Space via YouTube

Total solar eclipses don’t happen every day, so when they do you’ve got to take advantage. That’s exactly what a group of scientists did from the inside of a Concorde back in June of 1973. These folks were able to spend 74 minutes in total darkness as they raced at Mach 2 against the sun.

The best wildlife photos right now

The best wildlife photos right now

Two gannets vying for a fish off the Shetland Islands.
Two gannets vying for a fish off the Shetland Islands.
Photo: Tracey Lund

The natural world is full of wonder. Life thrives in its every corner, from the abyssal depths of the oceans to the loftiest heights above Earth’s mountains. Thankfully, nature photographers capture Earth’s biodiversity in intimate detail, which is fully on display in the winning images from the World Nature Photography Awards.

It's not just you: Seasonal allergies are worse now

It’s not just you: Seasonal allergies are worse now

Birch pollen.
Birch pollen.
Image: Igor Klyakhin (Shutterstock)

If you’ve been feeling especially stuffy and sneezy lately due to your pollen allergies, you’re not alone. Pollen seasons have been growing longer over the years in many parts of the world, the U.S. included. And while there may be several factors behind this trend, climate change is one of the largest culprits. Unfortunately, the situation is only expected to worsen from here on out.

The next celestial wonder coming after the solar eclipse

The next celestial wonder coming after the solar eclipse

Artist’s depiction of the expected nova.
Gif: NASA Visualization Studio

T Coronae Borealis, a binary star system located 3,000 light-years from Earth, is a ticking time bomb waiting to explode. And if the recurring nova follows its usual pattern, we can expect to see a new, albeit temporary, star appearing in our night sky any day now.

Archaeologists found an ancient henge hidden in England

Archaeologists found an ancient henge hidden in England

An aerial image of the excavation site.
An aerial image of the excavation site.
Photo: The Anchor Church Field Project

Archaeologists digging through a field in Lincolnshire, England, may have found a 1,300-year-old hermitage on the site of a much more ancient henge.

Advertisement

The archaeological team found evidence for a monumental henge that dates to the Neolithic or Early Bronze Age; after the site was abandoned, its interior was reoccupied around the 7th century. By the 12th century, the abbots of Crowland build a large hall and chapel complex on the site, which still stand today. A henge is an oval or circular earthwork dating to the Neolithic or Early Bronze Age. According to English Heritage, a henge’s key feature is a bank structure that rings an interior ditch, making the central area the henge’s focal point.

Read More

