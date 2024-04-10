One of the best sports sedans on the market costs less than a Toyota Corolla

Let’s say you’re in the car market looking for something fun or, at the very least, somewhat interesting to drive. There are some great options to be had on the used market and, if you’re not picky or a badge snob, one of the best sport sedans to come to market in the last decade can be had for compact car money, the Genesis G70.

The introduction of the Genesis G70 marked a turning point for the Korean luxury brand when it debuted for the 2018 model year. Just a few years prior, the brand started life with a luxury sedan (and a two-door coupe) for Hyundai, a signal that there were bigger and better things to come. Here was Hyundai going after the BMW 3 Series, the best driving king of the segment that included other heavy hitters like the Mercedes C-Class and Lexus IS, all with a baby-faced new brand.

Once the automotive press got behind the wheel of the G70, everyone knew that Genesis was serious. This was probably the closest anyone had come to besting the 3 Series driving dynamics. The G70 had everything right. Front engine, rear-wheel drive with a choice of either a turbocharged 252 horsepower I4 or a twin-turbo 365 hp V6. You could even have all wheel drive with either of those engines with either a six-speed manual (only on the I4) or an eight speed automatic transmission.

A recent refresh made the styling more handsome and brought a new 300 horsepower turbocharged engine. Pricing for new G70s is typical for the segment. A base G70 with the 2.5-liter turbocharged engine and rear wheel drive starts at $42,750 including destination and can run to nearly $60,000 for a loaded G70 with the turbocharged V6 and all-wheel drive. You don’t want to pay that though.



The G70, being a Korean luxury car, gets hit with a double whammy of depreciation. If you’re ok with going for a pre-facelift G70, you can find them for as cheap as $20,000, like this 2019 G70 2.0T Sport in Florida. What’s even more amazing is that it has just under 39,000 miles on it and it’s a manual. If you’re ok with higher miles you can find G70s even cheaper—under $20,000 in some places



Want to splurge a bit on the V6? Go ahead, you’ll still come out dumb cheap. Like this 2020 G70 3.3T for sale in Houston, Texas. It’s equipped with the Sport package which means goodies like Brembo brakes and an electronically controlled suspension. If you’re OK with just under 75,000 miles, this G70 can be yours for just $25,000.



Even the recently refreshed models are cheap, like this 2022 G70 2.5T. With 47,158 miles it’s only $22,889. If you are willing to spend a bit more on a newer G70 V6, you’ll still come out with a good deal. This 2022 G70 3.3T in Colorado has just under 33,000 miles and is just $32,779. So if you’re in the market for something near luxury that’s great to drive and won’t hurt your pockets as much as a comparable BMW or Mercedes, the G70 is hard to pass at these prices.



A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.