The best 5 countries in the world for work-life balance — and the 5 worst

Work-life balance has never been more important to workers than it is today — and where you live can often determine how easy or hard it is to find that equilibrium.

Remitly (RELY), a company that helps immigrants send money back to their home countries more easily, surveyed 4,200 working adults in 22 nations, mostly in Europe and the Americas, to learn more about their work-life balance.

It asked 22 different questions about their quality of work and life — like how long their commute takes, and how many hours a day they typically work. They also asked how long breaks at work tend to last and how satisfied workers are with their jobs. It used that data to create a ranking of countries from most to least-balanced.

Check out which countries made the top five — and bottom five — for work-life balance.