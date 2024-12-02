Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials
The best 5 countries in the world for work-life balance — and the 5 worst

Money & Markets

Work-life balance is hard to come by no matter where you live. But it's easier to find in some countries than others

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The best 5 countries in the world for work-life balance — and the 5 worst
Photo: Taiyou Nomachi (Getty Images)

Work-life balance has never been more important to workers than it is today — and where you live can often determine how easy or hard it is to find that equilibrium.

Remitly (RELY), a company that helps immigrants send money back to their home countries more easily, surveyed 4,200 working adults in 22 nations, mostly in Europe and the Americas, to learn more about their work-life balance.

It asked 22 different questions about their quality of work and life — like how long their commute takes, and how many hours a day they typically work. They also asked how long breaks at work tend to last and how satisfied workers are with their jobs. It used that data to create a ranking of countries from most to least-balanced.

Check out which countries made the top five — and bottom five — for work-life balance.

5th Best: New Zealand

5th Best: New Zealand

Image for article titled The best 5 countries in the world for work-life balance — and the 5 worst
Photo: Fiona Goodall (Getty Images)

At number 5, New Zealand received strong marks for work-life balance thanks to its residents’ somewhat short work days and low commute times.

4th Best: France

4th Best: France

Image for article titled The best 5 countries in the world for work-life balance — and the 5 worst
Photo: Richard Heathcote (Getty Images)

France ranked number four, with long breaks for workers and a short work day compared to other countries.

3rd Best: Switzerland

3rd Best: Switzerland

Image for article titled The best 5 countries in the world for work-life balance — and the 5 worst
Photo: Jan Cadosch (AP)

Switzerland has long work days but is still ranked number three thanks to high work quality, generous break time, and well-rested workers.

2nd Best: Denmark

2nd Best: Denmark

Image for article titled The best 5 countries in the world for work-life balance — and the 5 worst
Photo: Chris Jackson (Getty Images)

Denmark came in second place, with a short work day, short commute times, and a high overall work quality score.

Best: Finland

Best: Finland

Image for article titled The best 5 countries in the world for work-life balance — and the 5 worst
Photo: pawel.gaul (Getty Images)

Finland took the top slot thanks to residents enjoying short work days, long breaks, and impressive work quality.

5th Worst: Hungary

5th Worst: Hungary

Image for article titled The best 5 countries in the world for work-life balance — and the 5 worst
Photo: Alex Pantling (Getty Images)

Hungary was ranked the fifth-worst country for work-life balance, with residents suffering long work days and commutes.

4th Worst: U.S.

4th Worst: U.S.

Image for article titled The best 5 countries in the world for work-life balance — and the 5 worst
Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld (Getty Images)

The U.S. was ranked fourth-worst, thanks to long days, short breaks, and workers reporting an average sleep time of just 6 hours and 31 minutes.

3rd Worst: Ireland

3rd Worst: Ireland

Image for article titled The best 5 countries in the world for work-life balance — and the 5 worst
Photo: Lucas Vallecillos / VWPics (AP)

Ireland took the third worst slot with a low work quality score and workers complaining about long commutes.

2nd Worst: Norway

2nd Worst: Norway

Image for article titled The best 5 countries in the world for work-life balance — and the 5 worst
Photo: Felipe Rodriguez / VWPics (Getty Images)

Norway’s slot in second-to-last might surprise some, but workers reported not getting enough sleep, having low-quality work, and dealing with somewhat long workdays.

Worst: Australia

Worst: Australia

Image for article titled The best 5 countries in the world for work-life balance — and the 5 worst
Photo: Mark Baker (AP)

Australia took last place with long commutes, long work days, and low-quality work.

