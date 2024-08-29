The 5 best states to work in — and the 5 worst

Every state comes with its benefits and its drawbacks. But for Americans looking to make a living and thrive, where is the best place to work?



Well, the Boston-based nonprofit Oxfam America has an answer. The organization on Thursday released the latest edition of its annual report that examines which of the 50 states (plus Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia) have the best wages, worker protections, and support for workers looking to form a union. Each of those “52 states” are then ranked on where they stand in each category, as well as overall.

It comes at a time when Americans are still nervous about spending a lot of money — even on back-to-school shopping — and politicians are making broad promises to slash taxes and lower costs. And, of course, the housing market is still not the friendliest to new homebuyers, or most people, really.

“When states invest in strong labor policy landscapes, it pays off in a serious way,” said Dr. Kaitlyn Henderson, an Oxfam researcher who authored the report, adding that “measures of both worker wellbeing and economic outlook are strongly correlated” with scoring well on Oxfam’s index.

But which of those states did the best and, perhaps more importantly, which did the worst? Here are the five best and worst “states” to work in.