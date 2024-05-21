Money & Markets

The U.S. government is draining 42 million gallons of gas from its reserves

The move is meant to "lower prices at the pump as Americans hit the road this summer"

Melvin Backman
A gas pump
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)
The United States government is about to begin selling off a bunch of gasoline. Announced Tuesday, about 1 million barrels — the equivalent of 42 million gallons of gasoline — will be released for sale from the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve (NGSR). The reason why? Summer road trips.

Corporate America dusts off a familiar playbook for Trump
Nike stock pops 5% as the new CEO's turnaround plan gets a rave review
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' fraud conviction is upheld by an appeals court
Apple’s $500 billion bet on America: AI, factories, and thousands of jobs
“The Biden-Harris administration is laser focused on lowering prices at the pump for American families, especially as drivers hit the road for summer driving season,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in a statement accompanying the announcement.“By strategically releasing this reserve in between Memorial Day and July 4th, we are ensuring sufficient supply flows to the tri-state and northeast at a time hardworking Americans need it the most.”

Gas is a lot cheaper this summer
What will gas prices be during Memorial Day weekend?

The NGSR is like the crude oil-focused Strategic Petroleum Reserve, but for gasoline. “A one million barrel emergency reserve would give Northeast consumers supplemental supplies for a few days in the event of a hurricane or other disruption, until existing distribution infrastructure could return to full operation,” says the NGSR page on the Department of Energy’s website. While it’s normally saved for emergencies, this time the reserves are being tapped to tamp down gas prices ahead of the summer driving season.

