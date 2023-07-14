Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!Shop
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Economics
saved by the biden

Biden's automatic student debt cancellation is set to benefit 800,000 borrowers

Fixes to the income-driven repayment plans will result in $39 billion of automatic debt relief

By
Ananya Bhattacharya
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
People for student debt relief demonstrate in front of the White House after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Biden's student debt relief program on June 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. In a 6-3 decision the justices of the Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s student debt forgiveness program in Biden v. Nebraska.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

The Biden administration is automatically canceling the education debt for 804,000 borrowers, providing relief to the tune of $39 billion. The cancellations stem from administrative fixes the Department of Education (DOE) has been making to the student loan system’s income-driven repayment plans.

Watch
The AI boom and catch-up in non-tech stocks
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is it still a good time to be in tech stocks?
Wednesday 4:19PM
How 15 years of QE might help the US avoid recession now
July 5, 2023

“For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness,” CNBC quoted US education secretary Miguel Cardona today (July 14).

Advertisement

Borrowers on most plans are entitled to forgiveness after 20 years of payments and depend on Federal Student Aid (FSA) and its servicers to accurately track their progress toward relief. But this system, ridden with flaws, has led to borrowers “missing out on progress toward IDR forgiveness,” the federal agency said last April.

The DOE will notify eligible borrowers in the coming days, CNBC reported.

Quotable: Biden on lessening student loan burdens

I will stop at nothing to find other ways to deliver relief to hard-working middle-class families. My Administration will continue to work to bring the promise of higher education to every American.” US president Joe Biden after the Supreme Court struck down his $430 billion student loan forgiveness plan on June 30

Advertisement
Advertisement

Biden’s other student loan plans, by the digits

37 million: How many people Biden’s $430 billion loan forgiveness program would’ve provided relief to, had the Supreme Court not struck it down on June 30

Advertisement

Nearly 90%: Relief from Biden’s student loan foregiveness plan which would have gone to borrowers making less than $75,000 a year, while none would have gone to borrowers making more than $125,000

12 months: Duration of the DOE’s “on-ramp” to repayment program. Between Oct. 1, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2024, financially vulnerable borrowers who miss monthly payments won’t be “considered delinquent, reported to credit bureaus, placed in default, or referred to debt collection agencies,” the agency said

Advertisement

$6,121: How much borrowers will pay back for every $10,000 they borrow under the SAVE plan, for Saving on a Valuable Education, announced this January. Under the old plan, borrowers repaid $10,956 for every $10,000 they borrowed.

Related stories

🤺 Biden’s $430 billion student debt forgiveness program has lost the Supreme Court battle

Advertisement

🤑 Biden’s Supreme Court fight is bigger than the student debt forgiveness program

🚫 The US should cancel a lot more than $10,000 in student debt